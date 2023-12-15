Smile Doctors Giving Away 50 Smile Express® Treatments to Impacted Patients Amidst Smile Direct Club's Sudden Shut Down

Smile Express is a leading orthodontist-led Invisalign® aligner treatment

DALLAS, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Smile Doctors – the largest ortho-focused dental support organization (OSO) in the U.S. is stepping in to help patients impacted by the sudden shut-down of SmileDirectClub, committing to giving away 50 Smile Express® treatments across Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Maryland, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia, in partnership with its affiliated providers in these states. Smile Express®, an at-home aligner system that combines the convenience of remote care and the assurance of a trusted orthodontist, uses the proven power of Invisalign® aligners to help adults achieve their best smile ever in as few as 6 months.

"This situation is unthinkable to me and my peers in the orthodontic profession as SmileDirectClub patients were essentially abandoned. They were given no advance notice, no resources to continue care, and no recourse to recoup the money they invested in treatment," said Dr. Zachary Casagrande of Northern Virginia Orthodontics, the creator of Smile Express® and one of the leading Invisalign® providers in the country. "Our community is focused on helping these patients who have been left high and dry and we're offering these free treatments as a way to help impacted patients get the results they wanted safely, in the care of experienced orthodontists."  

Those interested in entering the giveaway can visit smile-express.com/sdc-sos to enter. The giveaway is currently live and ends on 12/31. Winners will be announced on the brand's Instagram channel (@mysmileexpress) in January. 

This situation brings light to the importance of selecting an orthodontist-led aligner treatment that requires an initial in-person exam to avoid the potential damage that mail-order aligners like SDC's can cause to your health, including bite, nerve damage, periodontal and jaw issues.

Dr. Casagrande adds, "With the advances in remote care technology (like our Smile Doctors Anywhere app), there are great at-home alternatives to traditional comprehensive orthodontic treatment that don't require monthly clinic visits, but I would strongly advise patients to be wary of any that do not require an in-person orthodontic exam before starting treatment."

With 400+ locations and growing, Smile Doctors is partnered with leading orthodontists across the country, who are paving the way for safe virtual treatment, innovative treatment approaches, and more. The organization is the #1 Invisalign® treatment provider in the world and has a group of doctors who are key subject matter opinion leaders in the industry and educators at many of the nation's leading institutions.

About Smile Doctors, LLC
Smile Doctors, LLC, is the largest ortho-focused dental support organization (OSO) in the U.S. The organization has the fastest-growing network of leading orthodontists. With more than 415 convenient locations in 28 states, Smile Doctors has a rich history of developing and growing affiliated practices by providing tools and technology that allow their orthodontists to focus entirely on patient care. Smile Doctors is the largest network of Diamond Plus Invisalign® providers. Smile Doctors' orthodontists are proud members of the American Association of Orthodontists, and American Dental Association, and host for the Lecture Center for Orthodontic Excellence. Smile Doctors' mission is to create confident smiles that inspire the best in their patients, each other, and the communities they serve. For more information, please visit: www.smiledoctors.com.

