Smile Doctors Raises Over $550 Million in Funding as the Organization Continues Strategic Growth in Q2 2023

News provided by

Smile Doctors

19 Jul, 2023, 10:28 ET

The investment will propel the OSO's continued growth and development

DALLAS, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Smile Doctors, the largest and fastest-growing orthodontic support organization in the U.S., is excited to announce the successful completion of a capital raise of over $550 million. The capital, which was funded by doctors along with several large domestic and international healthcare investors, will support the network in continuing its industry-leading affiliation growth, enhance its strategic investments in technology, and continue to expand its support staff capabilities. This investment comes as the company has just completed a strong quarter, adding several new partnerships.

"We've generated significant growth over the last three years, and we're excited to be at a point where we have partnered with such incredible and innovative doctors. We continue to attract new doctors and invest in technology that contributes to the patient-first culture we are committed to at our organization," said J. Hedrick, CEO of Smile Doctors. "The strong reaction from the investment community – especially during the current economic environment – is an indication of the strength of our business, and through our capital partners and doctors, we believe can keep up the momentum and continue to shape the future of the orthodontic industry."

Blackburn Family Orthodontics (Texas), Weaver Orthodontics (Arkansas), Smith Smile Orthodontics (Georgia), Weissman Orthodontics (Alabama), and Smiles of Ohio (Ohio) are the newest partners to join the Smile Doctors family. The Smile Doctors network now includes more than 400 affiliated locations.

Affiliated practices have access to a variety of services including human resources, onboarding, marketing, accounting and finance, revenue cycle management, supply chain, legal, and operations. They also benefit from Smile Doctors' turnkey relationships with leading vendors and gain access to the latest cutting-edge technology, which will be enhanced across the patient and provider experience.

"Since starting my practice seven years ago, I've had awesome mentors help me along the way," said James Blackburn, D.D.S., M.S.D. of Blackburn Family Orthodontics in Katy, TX, who became part of the Smile Doctors network in Q2.  "Over the past four years, each of my mentors has joined Smile Doctors. After numerous conversations, I realized that to take both my practice and my personal life to the next level, partnering with an OSO was the next logical step and it was very apparent that Smile Doctors was a perfect fit for me and my team."

Smile Doctors is on a mission to positively impact the lives of their patients, their team members, and the communities they serve, one smile at a time. To learn more about becoming a Smile Doctors partner, visit smiledoctorspartners.com.

About Smile Doctors, LLC
Smile Doctors, LLC, is the largest ortho-focused dental support organization (OSO) in the U.S. The organization has the fastest-growing network of leading orthodontists. With more than 400 convenient locations in 28 states, Smile Doctors has a rich history of developing and growing affiliated practices by providing tools and technology that allow their orthodontists to focus entirely on patient care. Smile Doctors is the largest network of Diamond Plus Invisalign® providers. Smile Doctors' orthodontists are proud members of the American Association of Orthodontists, and American Dental Association, and host for the Lecture Center for Orthodontic Excellence. Smile Doctors' mission is to create confident smiles that inspire the best in their patients, each other, and the communities they serve. For more information, please visit: www.smiledoctors.com.

Contact:
[email protected]
The Zimmerman Agency

SOURCE Smile Doctors

Also from this source

Smile Doctors Launches Summer Reading Program at Affiliated Clinics to Promote Children's Literacy

Leading Twin Cities Orthodontists Coming Together to Launch New Practice, Lakeside Orthodontics

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.