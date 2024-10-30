Smile Doctors Wraps Q3 2024 with Continued Growth, Entering New State and Opens New Practice Affiliations

Brand Enters Pennsylvania; Adds 4 New Affiliations

DALLAS, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Smile Doctors, the largest ortho-focused dental support organization (OSO) in the U.S., announced continued expansion in Q3 of 2024, including entry into the state of Pennsylvania and the addition of four new affiliated practices to its ever-growing network of leading orthodontists.

In the last quarter, Smile Doctors expanded into Pennsylvania with the addition of Dr. Bob Bryan Orthodontics. This milestone marks Smile Doctors' entry into its 32nd state, further extending the organization's reach across the country. Alongside Dr. Bob Bryan Orthodontics, Smile Doctors also welcomed Cox Orthodontics (SC), Apple Creek Orthodontics (WI), and Parks Orthodontics (VA).

Dr. Bob Bryan, founder of Dr. Bob Bryan Orthodontics and a second-generation orthodontist, shared his excitement about joining Smile Doctors: "We are thrilled to join a network that shares our commitment to providing exceptional orthodontic care and to work alongside some of the industry's most innovative orthodontists. We're looking forward to growing our practice with the technology, tools and support resources Smile Doctors provides so we can serve even more patients in our community."

About Smile Doctors, LLC

Smile Doctors, LLC, is the largest ortho-focused dental support organization (OSO) in the U.S. As the fastest-growing network of leading orthodontists with more than 450 convenient locations in 32 states, Smile Doctors has a rich history of developing and growing affiliated practices by providing tools and technology that allow orthodontists to focus entirely on patient care. Smile Doctors is the largest network of Diamond Plus Invisalign® providers and its affiliated orthodontists are proud members of the American Association of Orthodontists, and American Dental Association, and host for the Lecture Center for Orthodontic Excellence. Smile Doctors' mission is to create confident smiles that inspire the best in patients, each other, and the communities they serve.

