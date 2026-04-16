Smile Generation Brings the Mouth-Body Connection to National TV on Health Uncensored with Dr. Drew

Multi-segment series highlights how oral health connects to overall health and why connected care matters

HENDERSON, NEV, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Smile Generation® will be featured in a multi-segment series on Health Uncensored with Dr. Drew, bringing national attention to the growing understanding of the Mouth-Body Connection® and the role of connected dental and medical care in improving patient outcomes. The segments will air as part of episodes on Sundays on Fox Business beginning April 19.

Smile Generation-trusted dentist Diana Do-Yabut, DMD with Dr. Drew Pinsky on the set of Health Uncensored.

The series explores a growing focus across health care on the connection between oral health and overall health, and the role dentists play in identifying early signs of systemic disease. Featuring Smile Generation-trusted clinicians and PDS Health® leaders, the segments highlight how a more connected approach to care can lead to earlier detection, improved outcomes and longer, healthier lives.

The first two segments, airing April 19, focus on how oral health professionals can identify early warning signs of serious conditions. Diana Do-Yabut, DMD, explains how routine dental visits can uncover risks that may otherwise go unnoticed, reinforcing the importance of patient education and early intervention. Deepika Dhama, DDS, expands on this by examining the connection between oral inflammation and diabetes, highlighting how the mouth can serve as an early warning system for chronic disease.

On May 10, Stephen E. Thorne IV, founder and CEO of PDS Health, joins the program for a two-part discussion on the future of health care. He shares how bringing dental and medical care together is reshaping prevention, enabling clinicians to take a more predictive and personalized approach to care.

Additional segments airing May 17 explore how oral health connects to both heart and brain health, as well as women's health across different life stages. Christopher Tolmie, DDS, and Zulema Valdivia, DDS, discuss the relationship between gum disease, cardiovascular health and cognitive decline, with a focus on inflammation and coordinated care. Ashley Abrams, DDS, addresses the connection between oral health and hormonal changes, including pregnancy, and how integrated care supports women's overall health.

"Your health story does start with your smile," said Courtney Taylor, Sr. Director of Brand Marketing at PDS Health. "Through this series, we are helping more people understand that oral health is not separate from overall health. It is one of the earliest and most powerful indicators of it. By bringing these insights to a broader audience, we can help patients take a more proactive role in their health and well-being."

The series reflects Smile Generation's ongoing commitment to helping patients better understand their health and the role of preventive care. By bringing these insights to a national platform, Smile Generation is expanding awareness of how connected care can support earlier intervention and more informed health decisions.

Segments are scheduled to air on the following dates:

April 19: How Your Dentist Might Save Your Life – Diana Do-Yabut, DMD Your Mouth and Diabetes: The Silent Warning System – Deepika Dhama, DDS

May 10: Reinventing Health (Parts 1 and 2) – Stephen E. Thorne IV

May 17: The Oral Brain Connection and Heart Health – Christopher Tolmie, DDS, and Zulema Valdivia, DDS Women's Health and The Smile Longevity Link – Ashley Abrams, DDS



Air dates and times are subject to change. For more information, visit smilegeneration.com.

About Health Uncensored with Dr Drew

Health Uncensored with Dr. Drew is a groundbreaking health and wellness program hosted by Dr. Drew Pinsky, a board-certified physician in Internal and Addiction Medicine, as well as a renowned television host, author, and public speaker. Dr. Drew engages with a diverse range of experts, thought leaders, celebrities, and everyday people to provide viewers with practical advice, evidence-based information, and unfiltered discussions about wellness, mental health, and the importance of proactive health management. With a commitment to empowering audiences through education and open dialogue, Health Uncensored aims to explore the complex landscape of health, addresses pressing medical issues, implements better lifestyle choices, and shares the latest in medical research with candor and insight.



About BrandStar Entertainment

BrandStar Entertainment is renowned for its award-winning television shows, offering companies of all sizes unparalleled opportunities to forge stronger connections with their audiences. Whether opting for our custom branded integrations on our national and local television shows, leveraging our digital services to deepen your connection with your audience, or partnering to build 'something bigger' together. Content is king at BrandStar Entertainment, no matter the platform.

About Smile Generation

Smile Generation® connects patients to Smile Generation-trusted dentists who are dedicated to providing an exceptional patient experience and advanced clinical care. Smile Generation also provides financial choices for patients and education about the connection between oral health and overall health (The Mouth-Body Connection®). The Smile Generation network spans over 1,000 dental offices in 24 states. Smile Generation-trusted offices are supported by PDS Health®. For more information, visit smilegeneration.com.

About PDS Health

PDS Health® continues the journey started by Pacific Dental Services® in 1994, with a vision to redefine health care through the integration of dental and medical services. Its approach, centered on the connection between oral health and overall health, aims to create healthier, happier patients and set new benchmarks in the healthcare industry. As a leading provider of integrated healthcare support, the company delivers a broad spectrum of services to dental, dental specialties, and medical providers, enhancing operations and care delivery for clinicians across the U.S. For more information about PDS Health and its vision, visit pdshealth.com.

PDS Health®, the Mouth-Body Connection® and Smile Generation® are registered trademarks of PDS Health.

SOURCE Smile Generation