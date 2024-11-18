Smile Generation Raises Record-Breaking $800,000 to Support Pacific Dental Services Foundation's Special Needs Dentistry Program

The funds raised will directly support the PDS Foundation's efforts to expand access to oral health care for underserved communities, particularly individuals with disabilities who often face barriers to traditional dental care. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that over 70 million Americans live with a disability, and many require additional support and specialized care to access dental services. By funding training for clinicians, developing sensory-friendly resources, and supporting dedicated special needs facilities, these contributions will help ensure patients with unique needs receive quality care in a comfortable, accessible setting.

The Smile for Special Needs campaign, which invited patients to donate to the cause at Smile Generation-trusted practices September through October, saw record-breaking participation this year. Over 14,000 patients contributed to the campaign, raising more than $650,000 to support the PDS Foundation's mission of expanding special needs dentistry.

"Each member of our team is deeply committed to service, and it's inspiring to see how our patients responded to the Smile for Special Needs campaign," said Kimberly Clement, Operations Manager at Dentists of El Cerrito Plaza in El Cerrito, Calif. "Educating our patients about this meaningful cause has been incredibly rewarding. Their enthusiasm reminds us how much of an impact we can make together."

Stroll for Special Needs, an annual 5K organized by PDS Health team members across the country, raised over $65,000 as 676 participants came together to walk, run, or roll in support of the cause. Meanwhile, Swing for Special Needs, a charity golf tournament held in partnership with the University of the Pacific Arthur A. Dugoni School of Dentistry at Chardonnay Golf Club in Napa Valley, Calif., raised over $93,000, vastly exceeding expectations thanks to the enthusiastic support of all involved.

"This year's overwhelming support reflects our team's passion for making a difference," said Carli Casey, Director of Corporate Social Responsibility and Service at PDS Health. "These funds are vital to expanding access to dental care for patients with special needs, and we're grateful to everyone who contributed to creating a more inclusive healthcare landscape."

"We're deeply grateful to all the practices, team members, and patients who came together to support the special needs dentistry program," said Michael Le, Executive Director of the PDS Foundation. "These funds allow us to provide more training, resources, and support to dental professionals nationwide. It's incredibly rewarding to witness the relief families feel when they find a dentist equipped to care for their loved ones with special needs. Our goal is to enable as many dentists as possible to provide care for patients with unique needs."

The funds raised will also support the PDS Foundation's work in providing specialized training and helping Smile Generation-trusted practices incorporate sensory tools—such as weighted blankets, color therapy eyewear, and other items designed to improve comfort for patients with sensory sensitivities, autism, and other unique needs.

To learn more about the PDS Foundation's commitment to supporting communities and advancing special needs dentistry, visit pdsfoundation.org.

###

About Smile Generation

Smile Generation® connects patients to Smile Generation-trusted dentists who are dedicated to providing an exceptional patient experience and advanced clinical care. Smile Generation also provides financial choices for patients and education about the connection between oral health and overall health (The Mouth-Body Connection®). The Smile Generation network spans over 1,000 dental offices in 24 states. Smile Generation-trusted offices are supported by PDS Health™. For more information, visit smilegeneration.com.

About Pacific Dental Services Foundation

The Pacific Dental Services® Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization whose mission is to improve overall health through opportunities to serve locally, nationally, and internationally. The PDS Foundation provides tools and resources to help build a lasting and sustainable impact on the communities it serves as well as on the volunteers who freely give their time. The vision of the PDS Foundation is a world where everyone has a heart to serve and a home for oral health. Through its three main programs: special needs dentistry, dental assistant scholarships and international service trips, the PDS Foundation has been able to increase access to oral healthcare for communities across the globe. For more information, visit pdsfoundation.org.

SOURCE Smile Generation