Smile Generation Supports charity: water, Raises Over $1.45 Million for Clean Water Projects

Campaign proceeds will fund clean, safe drinking water for over 43,630 people in Ethiopia.

HENDERSON, Nev., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Smile Generation® and its nationwide network of trusted dental practices recently completed a two-month fundraising campaign in support of charity: water, a non-profit organization that brings clean, safe drinking water to people around the world. The campaign ran throughout April and May and raised a total of $1,456,414 ― more than doubling the initial goal of $700,000. All funds raised from this year's campaign will go toward providing clean drinking water to people in Ethiopia by constructing community-owned, sustainable, and safe water sources built to last for generations.

Millions of people worldwide do not have basic access to safe drinking water. Since 2006, charity: water has funded water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) programs for rural communities, serving over 18.6 million people in 29 countries in Africa, Asia, Central and South America. Smile Generation has proudly partnered with charity: water since 2009, contributing a total of over $10 million in donated support over 16 years. These efforts have successfully supported the completion of over 500 water projects that now provide clean drinking water to over 290,000 people across six different countries.

Smile Generation-trusted dental practices are supported by PDS Health®, one of the country's leading integrated dental and medical support organizations. Smile Generation connects patients with the best local dentists in their communities and provides financing options so that care is always within reach. In addition, it provides tools and resources to learn about the link between oral health and overall health, or the Mouth-Body Connection®, while also working to be a force for good in each community it serves.

"We are so proud of the entire Smile Generation community for their incredible efforts in this year's campaign to provide clean water to people in Ethiopia," said Stephen E. Thorne IV, Founder and CEO of PDS Health. "At PDS Health, we know that clean water is essential for overall health and integral to strong communities. Our long-standing partnership with charity: water exemplifies our commitment to making a positive impact, not only in the communities we serve here in the United States, but globally. Together, we are ensuring that future generations can thrive doing our part to help people around the world live healthier, happier lives."

"We are profoundly grateful for the unwavering support of the Smile Generation community," said Scott Harrison, CEO of charity: water. "Their tremendous generosity and commitment help us continue to provide clean water to communities in Ethiopia. Together, we are meeting a fundamental need and transforming lives through access to safe, clean water."

