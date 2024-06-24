Smile Generation to Highlight The Mouth-Body Connection on The Balancing Act Airing on Lifetime TV

The segment will feature Smile Generation-trusted oral healthcare providers, Dr. Christopher Tolmie and Dr. Zulema Valdivia. Dr. Tolmie, a general dentist and multi-practice owner in South Florida, and Dr. Valdivia, a periodontist operating across Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina, will share insights on how inflammation and harmful bacteria in the mouth can impact overall health. They will discuss potential effects on conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, dementia, pregnancy complications, cancer, and more.

"It was an honor to join Montel and Olga on 'The Balancing Act' to discuss the Mouth-Body Connection," said Dr. Tolmie. "This appearance allowed us to shine a light on how integral oral health is to overall health. It's my hope that our conversation will provide viewers with the knowledge and everyday steps they can take to enhance their health through better oral healthcare."

"Periodontal disease is more than just an oral health issue; it's a significant contributor to systemic inflammation that can exacerbate conditions like heart disease and diabetes," explained Dr. Valdivia. "By managing gum health effectively, we not only preserve teeth but also play a crucial role in controlling potential systemic health issues. It's essential for patients to understand this connection, as it empowers them to take proactive steps in both their dental and general health care."

"We wanted to cover the topic of the Mouth-Body Connection as it plays such an integral part in our well-being," Jeanne Kelly, Supervising Producer of The Balancing Act, said. "Our oral health is truly crucial to our overall health, so we knew we needed to bring on experts to help our viewers understand this topic. We are excited to welcome Drs. Tolmie and Valdivia as they share their expertise and knowledge."

Tune into "The Balancing Act" on Lifetime TV Monday, July 1st at 7:30 a.m. EST/PST, 6:30 a.m. CST, and 5:30 a.m. MST to learn more about how maintaining good oral hygiene can lead to improved overall health. Catch the encore presentation on Tuesday, July 9th, at the same times.

Smile Generation connects patients with the best local dentists in their communities and offers financial solutions so that care is always within reach. In addition, it provides tools and resources to learn about the link between oral health and overall health, or the Mouth-Body Connection®, while also working to be a force for good in each community it serves.

For more information about Smile Generation and to find a trusted local dentist, visit smilegeneration.com.

About Smile Generation

Smile Generation® connects patients to Smile Generation-trusted dentists who are dedicated to providing an exceptional patient experience and advanced clinical care. Smile Generation also provides financial choices for patients and education about the connection between oral health and overall health (The Mouth-Body Connection®). The Smile Generation network spans nearly 1,000 dental offices in 24 states. Smile Generation-trusted offices are supported by PDS Health®. For more information, visit smilegeneration.com.

About The Balancing Act

The Balancing Act® is a morning show created and produced by BrandStar that offers sensible solutions and essential information in a fun, entertaining format; providing resources to help people do life better. The Balancing Act features everything from delicious recipes, style makeovers and dream getaways to parenting tips and the latest news in health and wealth. Tune in to The Balancing Act weekdays at 7:30 a.m. (ET/PT) on Lifetime® and find all previously aired episodes on TheBalancingAct.com.

