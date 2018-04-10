Smile Launches PDFpen 10, the Complete PDF Editing Toolkit for Mac-Based Professionals

PDFpen provides a comprehensive document reading, proofing, and navigating experience combined with a variety of editing tools, enabling users to sign PDFs, fill forms, and search and redact sensitive information. Export to Microsoft® Word. Fix typos without the original document. Add comments, images and highlight text.

Version 10 adds selection options and supports moving, resizing, and deleting line art and text blocks via the new Precision Edit tool. This new tool maintains or decreases file size when moving, resizing and deleting images.

PDFpen 10 includes several additional improvements, including a larger view option for Library items, vibrant drawing colors, and more context menu actions.

"It's always exciting to deliver features your customers have asked for," said Philip Goward, Smile founder. "And with PDFpen and PDFpenPro 10 we've done just that, adding watermarks, headers & footers, and batch OCR on top of our already comprehensive PDF editing feature set."

PDFpenPro is one of a family of products which includes the iPad and iPhone apps PDFpen 3 and PDFpen Scan+. Documents sync between devices for seamless editing via Dropbox and iCloud.

PDFpen is available for €74,95. PDFpenPro is €124,95. Both require macOS 10.12 (Sierra) or later. Demo versions are available at https://smilesoftware.com/PDFpen

For iPad and iPhone: PDFpen 3 is €19,99, and PDFpen Scan+ is €6,99 on the iTunes App Store.

ABOUT SMILE

Smile makes clever software for efficient people, including TextExpander, the typing shortcut tool for Mac, Windows, iPhone and iPad; PDFpen, the all-purpose Mac PDF editor; PDFpen for iPad & iPhone, the mobile PDF editor; and PDFpen Scan+, which brings the power of scanning and OCR to your iPad and iPhone.

