Hosted by Jeannie Mai, the evening also honored Kimora Lee Simmons, Naiomi Glasses, and Shoba Lonappan for their commitment to transforming lives through global cleft care

NEW YORK, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Last night, Smile Train , the world's largest cleft-focused organization, hosted their 25th anniversary gala at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City. The gala was a major milestone event, celebrating a quarter century of unwavering commitment to ensuring every person has access to high-quality comprehensive cleft care, as well as the organization's two millionth surgery.

Smile Train celebrates two millionth surgery at 25th anniversary gala. The event took place at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City on May 8, 2024.

Susannah Schaefer, President and CEO of Smile Train, opened the momentous evening stating "Smile Train's impact has only grown. Through economic crises, wars, and even a global pandemic… I think the results speak for themselves - tens of thousands of surgeons and interdisciplinary medical professionals trained, millions of successful surgeries, tens of billions of dollars in global economic impact, and a galaxy of smiles!"

Jeannie Mai, TV personality and executive producer, hosted the event, which brought together Smile Train's global network to celebrate the charity's impact of lighting up children's lives with smiles. The evening honored Kimora Lee Simmons, Naiomi Glasses, and Shoba Lonappan for their efforts to transform children's lives – and smiles – forever. Multi-platinum recording artist Jordin Sparks joined with a musical performance, and DJ Jazzy Jeff hosted the afterparty.

Kimora Lee Simmons ; Entrepreneur, creative director, and Smile Train Ambassador received the Goodwill Ambassador Award, presented to a member of Smile Train's family who selflessly and proudly advocates for their work.



"A child's smile is universal… I recently had the opportunity to visit Peru [with Smile Train]. I was able to bring the well-wishes and support of hundreds of women who believe in Smile Train's work. I also had the opportunity to hear the stories of children and families who are transformed by these surgeries. Let's keep changing the world for these kids."

Naiomi Glasses; Diné weaver and designer

Smile Maker Award, recognizing a cleft-affected person who inspires others with their courage and spirit.



"I'm proud of what I get to do. What I'm most proud of is that I can represent my Diné, my people, to the world. I am often the only Native person in the room. I am often the only cleft-affected person in the room. And that is always an incredible opportunity to share my story, on behalf of all the people who might be overlooked. So for any of the Native kids and their families who are cleft-affected, and wondering if they can find the resources to get to the big city for treatment, I am here to say you can. And if there's a little boy or little girl out there who has BIG dreams and wants to live them someday, I hope you can look at me and see that you can. And for the cleft-affected kids who get bullied at school because they look different, I'll tell you the same thing my mom told me: you are beautiful, you can do and be anything you want in this life."

Shoba Lonappan ; Nurse and Smile Train Partner

Teach a Woman to Fish Award, celebrating a philosophy core to Smile Train's work since its founding by empowering local caregivers and providers to care for children with clefts.



"For me, the most rewarding part of my work is meeting the children after they have recovered from surgery. They are happy and smiling, just like a healthy child should, and so are their parents. For me, this is the best feeling in the world. Smile Train has been a wonderful partner. You help us give these patients the care they need. You help us "teach a person to fish." These children come to our clinic helpless and afraid. With your support, they leave ready to integrate into society and enjoy a brighter, happier future. Your generosity is changing lives here in Thrissur, and all over the world."

Smile Train is the only cleft-focused organization with a sustainable and local model of supporting cleft surgeries and other forms of essential care to include oral health, speech services, ENT, and audiology. To date, Smile Train has empowered more than 2,100 medical professionals across 95+ countries to provide more than 2 million free, high-quality, life-changing cleft surgeries to people in need. The organization has also ensured a bright future for cleft treatment and care, hosting 60,000+ training opportunities for medical workers and partnering with more than 1,100 health centers.

Kate Bosworth and Justin Long served as co-chairs of the Honorary Gala Committee alongside Kenyan Drake, Howie Mandel, Chanel Iman, Christie Brinkley, Elizabeth Gillies, and Reba McEntire. Bank of America served as the Platinum Sponsor.

For more information about the event, please visit smiletrain25.com .

ABOUT SMILE TRAIN:

Smile Train empowers local medical professionals with training, funding, and resources to provide free cleft surgery and comprehensive cleft care to children globally. We advance a sustainable solution and scalable global health model for cleft treatment, drastically improving children's lives, including their ability to eat, breathe, speak, and ultimately thrive. To learn more about how Smile Train's sustainable approach means donations have both an immediate and long-term impact, please visit smiletrain.org .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis

[email protected]

SOURCE Smile Train