Global FPS game CROSSFIRE with 1B players comes to the screen in the new animated TV series… the only Korean game IP among 15 global games in the series

Prime Video and Blur Studio, Creators of Love, Death & Robots, collaborate on the Project, Launching in December

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Smilegate unveiled an animation based on its globally renowned FPS game CROSSFIRE during 'Gamescom 2024 Opening Night Live (ONL 2024).

Smilegate’s Global No. 1 FPS CROSSFIRE to be Adapted into New Animation Series by Prime Video & Blur Studio

The animation is a 15-minute TV episode based on the CROSSFIRE universe. It will be featured in the new adult-animated anthology series Secret Level, which comprises 15 episodes produced by Blur Studio, renowned for Netflix's hit series Love, Death & Robots. Tim Miller, director of Deadpool (2016) and Terminator: Dark Fate (2019), is the executive producer and introduced the project at Gamescom 2024 himself. Secret Level will be available on Prime Video on December 10th.

CROSSFIRE is the only Korean game IP featured for the Secret Level episode, standing alongside timeless game IPs that have been loved globally for several decades. The other 14 episodes feature historically significant game IPs, including "Dungeons & Dragons", "Pac-Man", and "Mega Man". CROSSFIRE is currently serviced in over 80 countries worldwide, recording 1 billion users. Based on the game's proven IP power, it is expanding its boundary in various fields such as TV series, theme parks, movies, and esports.

In July 2020, Tencent Video released the TV series CROSSFIRE, based on the game. The series garnered over 2 billion views and achieved significant popularity. The CROSSFIRE esports league, CROSSFIRE Stars, where players worldwide compete, has also seen remarkable growth annually and is celebrating its 11th anniversary this year.

Smilegate's motion picture business executive stated, "CROSSFIRE is expanding its reach as a mega IP into various entertainment sectors, including esports, TV series, and theme parks. The new animation is part of our global strategy to offer a broader IP experience. Notably, CROSSFIRE is the only Korean game IP selected for this initiative, and we aim to provide a compelling CROSSFIRE universe and narratives to both gamers and viewers. We invite everyone to look forward to this exciting development".

