SMIRNOFF ICE AND POP CULTURE ICON KATHY HILTON TOAST TO NEW SMIRNOFF ICE SMASH TEA AHEAD OF TEA SIPPIN' (AND SPILLIN') SEASON

As fairways and putting greens across the country are groomed to precision in anticipation of tee times, Hilton and Smirnoff ICE SMASH Tea took to West Hollywood with a tea time of their own. A bold new twist on the country club experience, floating greens replaced tee boxes, finger sandwiches were swapped for mini hotdogs and the tea flowed from cans, not kettles – and maybe a few lips. Because why have a stuffy tea party when you could throw a Smirnoff ICE SMASH Tea Partay?

"I'm all about embracing the bold in life and so is Smirnoff ICE, which is why we teamed up for my musical debut. I think we can all agree, it was a smash hit," said Hilton. "In the next act of the Smirnoff ICE SMASH Tea Partay, we're spilling the tea and teeing up surprising twists to a sport I love."

For those who enjoy a good round of golf like Kathy, Smirnoff ICE served up Arcade1Up Golden Tee Machines as part of a new collab announced today. Fans 21+ can enter here to shoot their shot at scoring their very own, limited edition Smirnoff ICE x Arcade1Up Golden Tee arcade machine.

"In 2006, we invited people to join us for the first-ever Tea Partay in celebration of a bold new flavor. When Smirnoff ICE SMASH Tea hit shelves nearly two decades later, we knew we had another smash hit on our hands," said Lisa Lee, Smirnoff ICE brand director. "We're continuing the momentum created from our most-viewed post in Smirnoff Instagram history – SMASH TEA PARTAY: A Smirnoff ICE Musical – to bring together unexpected twists and combinations, like Kathy Hilton and SMASH Tea."

The Smirnoff ICE flavor revolution continues with new SMASH Tea boldly combining brewed tea flavor with two tasty varieties – peach and classic lemon. Each can is available nationwide at a MSRP of $1.99 for 16oz, and $2.49 for 23.5oz. Guaranteed to be a smash hit, this is one tea you won't want to spill.

Fans can enter HERE to win a Smirnoff ICE x Arcade1Up Golden Tee arcade machine now through June 30. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Limit one entry per person. Sweepstakes offered only in the (50) United States and District of Columbia to persons 21 years of age or older. Void where prohibited by law. Sweepstakes starts 4/1/24 @ 12:00 AM ET and ends 6/30/24 at 11:59:59 PM ET. Do not share with persons under age 21.

For more news and updates, we're spilling all the tea on Instagram @Smirnoff . And no matter how you choose to enjoy the delicious flavors of Smirnoff ICE SMASH Tea, please remember to always drink (and golf) responsibly.

