Smirnoff Red, White & Berry Is Ready For The Best Summer Ever - Are You?

The Summer of 2,201 Dreams giveaway isn't the only big news, Smirnoff is also unveiling a new addition to the Red, White & Berry lineup - NEW Smirnoff Ice SMASH Red, White & Berry - a premium malt beverage that delivers the same delicious flavor combination of cherry, citrus and blue raspberry in an easy to grab and go format, perfect for a poolside hangout or BBQ season. At 8% ABV and 100% full flavor, the new SMASH offering joins the Red, White & Berry family, which already includes last year's successful zero sugar Red, White and Berry seltzer, a flavored spirit and an Ice option. Now, there's something that everyone can enjoy while living their best life this summer!

"I think it's safe to say we're all happy to put 2020 in the rearview mirror," said Jennifer Holiday Hudson, Smirnoff Trademark North America Brand Leader. "Because so many people had to put their plans on hold last year, we really wanted to help bring fun back this summer and safely give people experiences they've been dreaming about. What better way to do that than with the return of Smirnoff Red, White & Berry, bigger and better than ever."

Beginning today through August 15, 2021‡ anyone 21+ across the continental 48 states in the U.S. can go to www.Smirnoff.com/2021Dreams and tell us how you want to live your best life this summer for a chance to win one of 2,021 dreams. In the spirit of inclusivity and democratizing good times for everyone, there will be a variety of prizes ranging from once-in-a-lifetime experiences to everyday summer essentials. From tricked out campers, to epic trips**, to custom experiences to novelty serving trays and one-of-a-kind Smirnoff swag†, your summer has never had this much flavor.

"This is my first campaign as part of the Smirnoff family and to know we're going this big at the start, I can only imagine the things we will be able to celebrate together," said Smirnoff partner Anthony Anderson. "To be a part of giving away 2,021 dreams, trips, experiences, swag – you name it – feels good. I missed my friends and family too last year and look forward to enjoying some good times safely. Make sure you grab some Smirnoff Red, White & Berry and enter the Smirnoff Summer of 2,021 Dreams!"

Prizes will be awarded throughout the summer months via both a contest and a sweepstakes, starting with Smirnoff giving three lucky winners their very own custom designed campers in time for Memorial Day Weekend. Set up in three unique, picturesque locations, the campers will be decked out with what the winners need to take their dreams on the road this summer. But the fun doesn't stop there! At each location, our lucky winner may receive the keys to their new mobile digs in a special prize award ceremony and you never know who will show up.

Details to be confirmed but Smirnoff will work with a variety of its famous friends to enhance the following contest prizes:

An epic private flight for one lucky LDA consumer and some of their closest friends (who are 21+).**

The ultimate summer yacht experience.

A one-of-a-kind backyard BBQ and concert with a performance by a notable music artist from the winner's hometown.

Outdoor activities and experiences: Paddleboarding lessons & curated bike trips.

A custom Smirnoff Red, White & Berry home bar - the very same one that Anthony Anderson will be receiving!

will be receiving! A weekend getaway with travel credits for flights and hotels (up to $5,000 each)

each) Coolers, mini fridges and so much more!

As part of the new Smirnoff Summer of 2,021 Dreams campaign, the brand has partnered with Anderson to star in several new TV spots that will air nationwide beginning this month and can also currently be viewed on the Smirnoff YouTube page. In the spots you'll find Anthony sipping on his favorite summer drink – Smirnoff Red, White & Berry - as he describes the new dream many of us are living - like getting your dream job in a tracksuit. Or having a big backyard - BIG like the flavor of Smirnoff Red, White & Berry.

Smirnoff Red, White & Berry is one of the summer's best drink dressed in the season's best colors to keep the Americana celebration going all summer long. New Smirnoff Red, White & Berry Ice SMASH is available nationwide for a limited time at a suggested retail price of $1.49 per 16 oz can.

As the creator of the world's No. 1 vodka and the US's top-selling FMB 6-pack[1], the possibilities are endless with Smirnoff this summer. We can't wait to raise a glass, can or bottle while giving away 2,021 epic dreams, but please remember to always drink responsibly.

**Awarded as voucher.

†Only SMIRNOFF Swag (inc. hat, towel, sunglasses) & $50 gift cards awarded via Sweepstakes. All other prizing to be awarded via Contest.

‡An earlier entry deadline applies to certain prizes (including campers).

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. U.S., 21+. Void in AK, HI & where prohibited. For a chance to win Sweepstakes Prize, complete & submit entry form; for Contest Prize, entry must tell how they want to live their best life this summer. All prizes awarded subject to receipt of sufficient no. of valid entries. Subject to Official Rules at https://www.smirnoff.com/2021Dreams.

1 Source: Nielsen, Dec. 26, 2020

