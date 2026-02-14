Smith Brands Debuts talkBAK®--a Screen Free Voice Recorder Toy Built for Big Reactions--at Toy Fair New York

Record up to 60 seconds, play it back instantly, and flip the pitch high or low—available in four collectible colorways.

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Smith Brands announced the debut of talkBAK®, a handheld, screen free voice recorder toy that lets kids record up to 60 seconds, play it back instantly, and flip the pitch high or low for laugh out loud playback. TALKBAK® is being showcased at Toy Fair New York at Booth 6909.

Meet talkBAK® record up to 60 seconds, play it back instantly, and flip the pitch for hilarious high pitch/low pitch reactions Speed Speed Meet talkBAK® record up to 60 seconds, play it back instantly, and flip the pitch for hilarious high pitch/low pitch reactions.

Designed for immediate, easy to understand fun, talkBAK® turns everyday words into big reactions—perfect for jokes, skits, silly characters, and creative play. Say it. Play it. Warp it. With a simple feature set, four collectible colorways, and a convenient rechargeable power system, Smith Brands expects talkBAK® to be among the most talked about new items at the show and a strong performer across toy, gift, and impulse channels.

"I grew up with grandfathers on both sides of my family who loved laughter and big reactions," said Josh Smith, Founder of Smith Brands. "That love of shared moments is part of our DNA. talkBAK® brings that energy into a simple, screen free toy—press record, press play, flip the pitch, and the whole room reacts."

A Modern, Screen Free Toy Built for Shareable Fun

talkBAK® delivers a timeless play pattern—record and playback—enhanced by pitch shifting fun kids immediately understand and want to share. It also includes an audible "Low battery" voice warning that plays when buttons are pressed, giving kids a clear heads up, so they aren't surprised when it's time to recharge.

talkBAK® features a USB C rechargeable battery and includes a charging cable for convenient power at home or on the go.

Key Features

Records up to 60 seconds (one full minute)





Instant playback





Pitch shift playback: high or low (plus normal playback)





USB C rechargeable battery (charging cable included)





Audible "Low battery" voice warning so kids know when it's time to recharge





Four collectible colorways: Sugar Rush, Neon Wave, Circuit Surge, and Shadow Pulse





Screen free, creativity driven play

Retailer Confidence: Patent Pending + Active IP Protection

Smith Brands is committed to protecting talkBAK® and supporting retail partners with responsible brand stewardship.

"We've invested heavily in building talkBAK® the right way," added Smith. "The product is patent pending, and we actively monitor and enforce our intellectual property. Retailers can stock talkBAK® with confidence knowing we take brand protection seriously."

Availability

talkBAK® is expected to be available Spring 2026.

MSRP: $29.99 | Wholesale inquiries: [email protected]

See talkBAK® at Toy Fair New York

Toy Fair attendees can learn more about talkBAK® at Booth 6909. Press interviews and buyer meetings may be scheduled by contacting Tom Landis, Brand Manager — [email protected].

About Smith Brands

Smith Brands creates toys, games, and novelty products built for big reactions, shared laughter, and memorable moments. With a hands on approach to product development and a focus on retail ready execution, the company designs products that are easy to understand, highly giftable, and fun to share. Smith Brands is expanding its lineup with new releases in 2026.

Click here for more details about our booth at: https://tfny2026.mapyourshow.com/8_0/exhibitor/exhibitor-details.cfm?exhid=393721

Media Contact:

Tom Landis

Brand Manager

[email protected]

717-466-1557

SOURCE Smith Brands