Smith Brands Opens Wholesale Orders for WET FARTS®

Viral Laughing Smith® prank favorite with 200M+ social views makes its Toy Fair New York debut at Booth 6909

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Smith Brands announced that WET FARTS®—a viral prank favorite from its Laughing Smith® impulse lineup and a proven direct‑to‑consumer best seller—is now available wholesale to retail partners. Backed by more than 200 million social media views and years of sustained consumer demand, WET FARTS® has grown into a top‑selling product within the Laughing Smith® line and will make its Toy Fair New York debut at Booth 6909.

For years, Smith Brands has sold WET FARTS® direct to consumers, building consistent demand through repeat purchases and broad online awareness. The company is now offering wholesale access so retailers can bring the product to shelf and capitalize on a prank item customers recognize and understand instantly.

"WET FARTS® started as a simple idea—make people laugh, fast," said Josh Smith, Founder of Smith Brands. "Over time, it grew into a top‑selling product within Laughing Smith®, fueled by repeat demand and over 200 million views on social. We're excited to offer it wholesale to retail partners looking for proven impulse items that turn quickly."

Built for Impulse: Viral Awareness + Easy Customer Understanding

WET FARTS® stands out in the prank category with built‑in awareness and an instantly understood gag—two qualities that support strong impulse conversion across novelty and gift placements.

Retail advantages include:

High consumer awareness supported by 200M+ social views

supported by 200M+ social views Impulse‑friendly merchandising for novelty, gift, and grab‑and‑go sections

for novelty, gift, and grab‑and‑go sections Simple value proposition that communicates quickly at shelf

that communicates quickly at shelf Repeat purchase behavior common to prank and novelty consumables

Part of Laughing Smith®: High‑Velocity Pranks & Impulse Favorites

WET FARTS® is a top seller in the Laughing Smith® collection from Smith Brands—an assortment built around big reactions and easy impulse purchases. The Laughing Smith® lineup features popular prank and novelty items including prank golf balls, fake lottery tickets, novelty toilet paper, and more.

Retailer Confidence: Registered Brands + Active IP Protection

Smith Brands is committed to protecting its brands and supporting retail partners with responsible brand stewardship.

"We invest heavily in building and marketing our products the right way," added Smith. We actively monitor and enforce our intellectual property. Retailers can stock with confidence knowing we take brand protection seriously."

See WET FARTS® at Toy Fair New York

Toy Fair attendees can learn more about WET FARTS® and the Laughing Smith® lineup at Booth 6909. Press interviews and buyer meetings may be scheduled by contacting Tom Landis, Brand Manager — [email protected].

About Smith Brands

Smith Brands creates toys, games, and novelty products designed for big reactions, shared laughter, and memorable moments. Founded by Josh Smith and built with hands‑on product development, Smith Brands is expanding its lineup with exciting new toys and games in 2026.

Click here for more details about our booth at: https://tfny2026.mapyourshow.com/8_0/exhibitor/exhibitor-details.cfm?exhid=393721

Media Contact:

Tom Landis

Brand Manager

[email protected]

717-466-1557

