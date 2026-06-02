Smithbucklin Launches Smithbucklin Boardroom, a New Resource Hub for Association Board Leaders

CHICAGO, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Smithbucklin today announced the launch of Smithbucklin Boardroom, a new resource hub designed to help association board members lead with greater clarity, confidence and impact.

Created for current and aspiring association board leaders, Smithbucklin Boardroom brings together expert insights, practical guidance and research-informed perspectives on the issues shaping board leadership today. The hub covers topics ranging from financial oversight and board governance to succession planning, board dynamics and decision-making.

"Association boards are navigating increasing complexity, rising expectations and faster-moving challenges," said Matt Sanderson, Smithbucklin's President & CEO. "Smithbucklin Boardroom was created to give board members a trusted place to access practical insights that help them make the most of their terms and lead their organizations forward."

Drawing on more than 75 years of experience supporting associations, association executives and their boards, Smithbucklin Boardroom features thought leadership from Smithbucklin's expertise in strategy, governance, finance, membership, events and organizational leadership. Resources are designed to help board members strengthen oversight, improve strategic alignment and navigate complex decisions with confidence.

Topics featured in Smithbucklin Boardroom include:

Financial management and oversight

Board governance and effectiveness

Succession planning and leadership

Strategic decision-making

Board and staff partnerships

"The role of association boards continues to evolve," said Jeremy Van Ek, COO of Association Management. "But what hasn't changed is board members need practical guidance that reflects the realities they are facing. Smithbucklin Boardroom was built to support that need with accessible, experience-based insights leaders can apply immediately."

Smithbucklin Boardroom is now available at smithbucklin.com/boardroom.

About Smithbucklin

Smithbucklin is a professional services company that helps associations modernize, strengthen and advance to deliver better results for their members and missions. For more than 75 years, Smithbucklin has provided association management and capabilities in meetings and events, sponsorship and exhibit sales, education, marketing and technology. With nearly 650 employees in Chicago and Washington, D.C., Smithbucklin companies include 360 Live Media, The France Foundation, SDI Meetings and Incentives and McKinley Advisors. Learn more about Smithbucklin at www.smithbucklin.com.

SOURCE Smithbucklin