Smithers Appoints Cybersecurity Expert Robert McVay to Information Security Services Business Line

"We are extremely pleased to have Robert join our team to combine Smithers Quality Assessments Division's 25+ years of proven high-touch, value-added third-party auditing experience with his expansive knowledge of the cybersecurity landscape. We see enormous potential with this combination on what range of services we can offer clients moving forward," states Jeanette Preston, President, Smithers Quality Assessments Division.

General Manager for Smithers Quality Assessments Division, North America and General Manager, Information Services line believes, "Robert will be an invaluable partner to our Information Security Services business as we advance our services to protect against the growing cybersecurity risks all industries face, and we are confident that we will meet this challenge with helping our clients mitigate their risks."

Smithers Quality Assessments Division Information Security Services line currently offers a range of NIST Gap Assessments as well as earned CMMC C3AO candidate status. In addition, Smithers Quality Assessments Division intends to offer ISO 27001 3rd party certifications in 2022.

For more information about Smithers Information Security Services, please contact Aaron Troschinetz.

Aaron Troschinetz.

About Smithers:

Founded in 1925 and headquartered in Akron, Ohio, Smithers is a multinational provider of testing, consulting, information, and compliance services. With laboratories and operations in North America, Europe, and Asia, Smithers supports customers in the transportation, life science, packaging, materials, components, consumer, dry commodities, and energy industries. Smithers delivers accurate data, on time, with high touch, by integrating science, technology, and business expertise, so customers can innovate with confidence.

