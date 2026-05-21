SMITHEY IRONWARE CELEBRATES AMERICA'S 250TH ANNIVERSARY WITH LIMITED-EDITION NO. 11 AMERICAN ANNIVERSARY SKILLET

American-made cast iron skillet honors craftsmanship, tradition, and gathering around the table

N. CHARLESTON, S.C., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As America approaches its 250th anniversary, Smithey Ironware is commemorating the milestone with the launch of its limited-edition No. 11 American Anniversary Skillet — a custom-cast cast iron piece designed to celebrate 250 years of American tradition, craftsmanship, and cooking.

Made in N. Charleston, South Carolina, the heirloom-quality skillet reflects the enduring role cast iron has played throughout American history — from open-fire cooking and wagon trails to family kitchens and summer gatherings shared around the table.

Smithey Limited-Edition No. 11 American Anniversary Skillet

Created to honor this milestone year, the No. 11 American Anniversary Skillet features a custom-cast design of an in-flight American Bald Eagle at its center. Designed by artisans and produced in limited quantities, the skillet combines Smithey's signature craftsmanship with a commemorative design intended to be used, shared, and passed down for generations.

"Nothing says American tradition quite like a meal made in cast iron," said Issac Morton, founder of Smithey Ironware. "As summer approaches and America's 250th birthday nears, we're humbled to play a role in the gatherings and traditions that bring people together — whether around a kitchen table or a campfire."

Free of any chemical coatings, the No. 11 American Anniversary Skillet includes the brand's signature polished interior surface, pour spouts, heat ring, and three-hole helper handle. Crafted in the United States, the skillet reflects Smithey's continued commitment to heirloom-quality cookware designed for everyday cooking and long-lasting durability.

"This skillet was created to celebrate not only where we've been as a country, but the traditions and memories built around cooking and gathering together," added Morton. "We're proud to continue crafting these pieces in America and honored to be part of our customers' stories for generations to come."

The limited-edition No. 11 American Anniversary Skillet will be available beginning May 21, 2026 through www.Smithey.com. The commemorative design will only be available through the remainder of 2026 or while supplies last.

Product Features:

Custom-cast American Bald Eagle design

Made in Charleston, South Carolina

Smooth polished interior surface

Free of all chemical coatings

Signature pour spouts and three-hole helper handle

Dimensions:

Length: 17"

Width: 11"

Depth: 2.25"

Cook Surface: 9.25"

Weight: 7.7 lbs.

Retail Price: $210

About Smithey Ironware :

Smithey Ironware is a Charleston, South Carolina–based manufacturer of premium cast iron and carbon steel cookware designed to last a lifetime. Known for combining traditional craftsmanship with modern performance, Smithey creates heirloom-quality cookware intended to be used, shared, and passed down for generations.

SOURCE Smithey Ironware