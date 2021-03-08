Smithfield Employees, Local Volunteers Serve Hot Meals to More Than 2,500 'Hometown Heroes' Across Southeast North Carolina

Hot to-go meals were provided at five events to Sampson Regional Medical Center employees in Clinton Jan. 27; healthcare and first responders of Pender County at Pender Memorial Hospital in Burgaw Feb. 10; employees of Onslow Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville Feb. 18-19; and employees of Cape Fear Valley Bladen County Hospital in Elizabethtown Mar. 5. The meals were served to medical workers by Smithfield employees and local volunteers outdoors at the respective hospital locations.

"The pandemic has highlighted the heroic efforts of our communities' first responders, healthcare and other essential workers. Just as the heroes in our Smithfield Family have answered the call to maintain the continuity of our food supply throughout the pandemic, we are humbled by the dedication of these 'hometown heroes' across North Carolina to keep us healthy and safe," said Steve Evans, director of community development for Smithfield Foods. "We decided to show our appreciation the way we know best: through good food. Thanks to our local volunteers and partner hospitals for collaborating with us to safely orchestrate these events for our communities."

Smithfield's 'hometown hero' events are part of the company's commitment to support communities where its employees work and live through targeted philanthropy, employee volunteerism and other engagement opportunities. For more information visit www.smithfieldfoods.com/sustainability/helping-communities.

