The campaign tells the company's sustainability story through the lens of hardworking team members and highlights the breadth of professional opportunities available across its operations. Feature profiles invite viewers to get to know Smithfield and underscore how its commitment to doing "good" doesn't stop at producing good food; Smithfield aims to make a difference by providing good jobs , taking good care of its animals, being a good steward of the environment and doing good in its communities.

More than two-dozen "Good Is What We Do" videos will be featured on Smithfield's social media channels and in hundreds of digital ad units across multiple U.S. geographies beginning this week. Campaign content can also be viewed at smithfieldfoods.com/goodiswhatwedo.

"Smithfield's innovative approach to sustainability has been leading the protein industry for years," said Keira Lombardo, chief administrative officer for Smithfield Foods. "By profiling various employees carrying out the good sustainability work we do every day across our vertically integrated operations, 'Good Is What We Do' showcases how both sustainability and the pursuit of "good" are engrained in Smithfield's company culture."

Smithfield continually updates and refreshes its sustainability goals and targets across its pillars and publicly reports progress in its annual sustainability report. The company announced the release of its 2020 Sustainability Impact Report in June. For more information on Smithfield's sustainability program visit smithfieldfoods.com/sustainability.

The good Smithfield accomplishes is made possible by its more than 63,000 team members across 32 U.S. states and seven countries. The company is proud to offer good pay and comprehensive benefits including paid vacations, holidays and more. To view good career opportunities, visit smithfieldfoods.com/careers.

About Smithfield Foods, Inc.

Headquartered in Smithfield, Va. since 1936, Smithfield Foods, Inc. is an American food company with agricultural roots and a global reach. Our 63,000 team members are dedicated to producing "Good food. Responsibly.®" and have made Smithfield one of the world's leading vertically integrated protein companies. We have pioneered sustainability standards for more than two decades, including our industry-leading commitments to become carbon negative in U.S. company-owned operations and reduce GHG emissions 30 percent across our entire U.S. value chain by 2030. We believe in the power of protein to end food insecurity and have donated hundreds of millions of food servings to our communities. Smithfield boasts a portfolio of high-quality iconic brands, such as Smithfield®, Eckrich® and Nathan's Famous®, among many others. For more information, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com, and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

