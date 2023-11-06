Smithfield Foods Donates $25,000 to Support Military Missions in Action

News provided by

Smithfield Foods, Inc.

06 Nov, 2023, 10:00 ET

SMITHFIELD, Va., Nov. 6, 2023  /PRNewswire/ -- Smithfield Foods recently donated $25,000 to support Military Missions in Action, a nonprofit organization dedicated to assisting veterans in need, members of all armed forces, and their families.

The donation will support the organization's Homes for Healing program, which provides new or gently-used furniture and household goods to veterans, active-duty servicemembers and families in need of establishing housing stability.

"We owe a debt of gratitude to our veterans for their service on behalf of our country," said Steve Evans, vice president of community development for Smithfield Foods. "Smithfield is committed to helping veterans transition back to civilian life and strengthening their community and family support systems. We're honored to partner with Military Missions in Action to help at-risk military families get back on their feet."  

"Military Missions In Action is blessed to partner with a world-class organization that uniquely understands the needs of veterans and their families," said Greg Gebhardt, executive director at Military Missions in Action. "Housing affordability continues to impact our veteran community, and we look forward to continuing to collaborate with Smithfield to improve the lives our nation's heroes. Together, we all stand stronger."

Military Missions in Action will use Smithfield's $25,000 donation to purchase household items including furniture, appliances, dishes, cutlery, linens, bedding, lighting and electronics to deliver to veterans in need.

In October, representatives and volunteers from Military Missions In Action and Smithfield Foods delivered furniture to the home of Illisha Lear, a disabled veteran who recently moved to Laurinburg, North Carolina, with her four children after serving in the U.S. Army. Read more here.

Smithfield honors the service and sacrifice of American veterans and their families through its Helping

Our Heroes program, which includes hiring initiatives, career development and programs to strengthen the community and family support systems veterans rely on. The company also supports veterans through its employee business resource group, Smithfield Salutes, which provides resources for existing employees with prior military service.

For more information on Smithfield's veteran programs, please visit smithfieldfoods.com/veterans.

About Smithfield Foods, Inc.
Headquartered in Smithfield, Virginia, since 1936, Smithfield Foods, Inc. is a U.S. food company that employs nearly 60,000 people in seven countries and partners with thousands of American farmers. As one of the world's leading vertically integrated protein companies, we are dedicated to producing "Good food. Responsibly.®" to feed a growing world population. We have pioneered sustainability standards for more than two decades, including our industry-leading commitments to become carbon negative in our U.S. company-owned operations and reduce GHG emissions 30% across our entire U.S. value chain by 2030. We believe in the power of protein to end food insecurity and have donated hundreds of millions of food servings to food banks, disaster relief efforts and community outreach programs in all 50 U.S. states. Smithfield boasts a portfolio of high-quality iconic brands, such as Smithfield®, Eckrich®, Gwaltney® and Nathan's Famous®, among many others. For more information, visit  www.smithfieldfoods.com and connect with us on FacebookX, formerly known as Twitter, LinkedInInstagram and Threads

About Military Missions in Action
Founded in 2008, Military Missions in Action (MMIA) is dedicated to assisting Veterans with disabilities, homeless Veterans and members of the Armed Forces, and their families with three main programs: Operation Building Hope, which provides home modification services to ensure that Veterans with mental and physical disabilities can live independently in their homes; Homes For Healing which provides new or gently-used furniture and household goods to formerly homeless Veterans; and Fill The Footlocker which provides support to active-duty service members and military working dogs serving in combat zones along with North Carolina homeless Veterans with health and hygiene items, clothing, shoes, and blankets. MMIA is a registered 501(c)3 organization and a Gold GuideStar nonprofit Headquartered in Fuquay-Varina, NC with an additional location in the Southern Pines area, which provides services for all 100 counties in the state.

