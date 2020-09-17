Smithfield Foods Receives Best for Vets Employers Award for Second Consecutive Year

SMITHFIELD, Va., Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Smithfield Foods, Inc., announced today its recognition by Military Times in the publication's Best for Vets Employers 2020 ranking. The ranking acknowledges companies for their efforts to recruit and support service members, veterans and military families.

"We are honored to receive this recognition for the second year in a row. We remain committed to providing opportunities to those who have sacrificed so much for our freedom," said Lisa Swaney, Chief Human Resources Officer for Smithfield Foods. "We are proud to offer expansive programs specifically tailored to hiring and developing veterans. They have a unique skillset that is instrumental to our success. From prioritizing safety and preparedness to understanding the value of purposeful work, veterans are well-positioned to support our mission of producing good food the right way."

Within the company, Smithfield offers two programs specifically aimed at preparing veterans for leadership opportunities. Its Military Fellowship Program offers an 18-month rotational leadership development curriculum for capable, recently transitioned military leaders, and a Military Supervisor-in-Training Program identifies and trains high-potential veterans in the skills necessary to become production supervisors at manufacturing facilities. The company also offers support through its employee business resource group, Smithfield Salutes, which provides resources for existing employees with prior military service.

Additionally, Smithfield continues to expand its innovative solutions to support veterans and military families through hiring initiatives and has partnered with a number of organizations to create career opportunities for veterans. The company joined the Refrigerating Engineers and Technicians Association to create RedWhiteandCool, an initiative focused on recruiting, training and hiring transitioning military veterans into the growing and highly sustainable natural refrigeration industry as refrigeration technicians. Smithfield also supports North Carolina State University's Soldier to Agriculture Program, an agricultural institute that provides in-depth career introductions and hands-on training to help veterans make the transition from military service to agricultural careers.

In addition to hiring and developing veterans, the company also has a long history of supporting veterans-related causes through its charitable giving and philanthropic efforts.

