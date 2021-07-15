Smithfield Foods to Host Nationwide Hiring Event on National Hot Dog Day

SMITHFIELD, Va., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Smithfield Foods, Inc. today announced it will host its first national hiring campaign on National Hot Dog Day, July 21. The Virginia-based food company will offer walk-in hiring events at 47 of its U.S. locations and conduct on-the-spot job interviews for up to 2,500 hourly positions across the company's facilities, farms and distribution centers. In celebration of National Hot Dog Day, event attendees will receive a coupon for a free pack of Nathan's Famous® hot dogs.

"We cannot think of a better way to celebrate National Hot Dog Day than hosting a national hiring event to grow our Smithfield Family and expand our global team of more than 63,000 strong dedicated to producing "Good food. Responsibly,®" said Arturo Towns, senior vice president of human resources for Smithfield Foods. "As a leading protein company, we are passionate about fostering a collaborative and inclusive work environment that empowers every member of our team to take charge of their career and professional development. We are pleased to welcome candidates and invite them to join our exciting industry and culture."

The company, which offers excellent compensation and benefits packages and boasts one of the best safety records in the industry, is hiring full-time hourly positions in its plant, farm and distribution operations, including general facilities production and maintenance positions, herdsperson positions in its hog production operations and material handler positions in its distribution centers.

As part of the National Hot Dog Day celebration, applicants who RSVP for the hiring event by July 21 will be entered to win a trip for two to Coney Island, N.Y. Additional information on how to pre-register is available at this link.

Future team members are invited to join a company with a portfolio of high-quality iconic brands that is committed to improving food insecurity and to supporting education, veterans and philanthropic solutions that align with its industry-leading sustainability program. Smithfield has pioneered ambitious commitments including to become carbon negative in U.S. company-owned operations and reduce GHG emissions 30% across its entire U.S. value chain by 2030.

Among its many industry honors and recognitions, Smithfield was recently recognized as a top employer for veterans by Forbes and the Military Times. The company also recently received the Worker Safety Award of Honor from the North American Meat Institute (NAMI), was named an outstanding apprenticeship employer by ApprenticeshipNC and a "Best Company to Sell For" by SellingPower.

For a full list of participating locations and more information about Smithfield's nationwide hiring event visit smithfieldfoods.com/hiring. Career opportunities with Smithfield can be viewed at smithfieldfoods.com/careers.

About Smithfield Foods, Inc.

Headquartered in Smithfield, Va. since 1936, Smithfield Foods, Inc. is an American food company with agricultural roots and a global reach. Our 63,000 team members are dedicated to producing "Good food. Responsibly.®" and have made us one of the world's leading vertically integrated protein companies. We have pioneered sustainability standards for more than two decades, including our industry-leading commitments to become carbon negative in U.S. company-owned operations and reduce GHG emissions 30 percent across our entire U.S. value chain by 2030. We believe in the power of protein to end food insecurity and have donated hundreds of millions of food servings to our communities. Smithfield boasts a portfolio of high-quality iconic brands, such as Smithfield®, Eckrich® and Nathan's Famous®, among many others. For more information, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com, and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

