Smithfield® Sponsors Commonwealth Clash Rivalry Between University of Virginia and Virginia Tech Athletics

SMITHFIELD, Va., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Smithfield® brand is pleased to announce that it is the presenting sponsor of the Smithfield Commonwealth Clash for the 2021-2025 seasons. As a Virginia-based brand and longtime supporter of the University of Virginia and Virginia Tech athletic departments, Smithfield will sponsor the rivalry games between the schools for all sports, including football, men's and women's basketball, baseball and more. The multi-year partnership officially kicks off with the first matchup in the rivalry on September 17 in men's soccer.

"Smithfield is a proud partner and supporter of the University of Virginia and Virginia Tech athletics," said Laura Pall, senior brand manager for Smithfield at Smithfield Foods. "Both universities bring Virginians together to celebrate excellence, on and off the field, and we're honored to play a part in these esteemed Commonwealth Clash competitions that represent our home state."

There are 22 clashes between the University of Virginia and Virginia Tech in the 2021-2022 season.

The Clash, originally called the Commonwealth Challenge, has been a part of the University of Virginia and Virginia Tech rivalry since 2014. It is an all-sports points-based program with the Clash trophy presented to the winning school each year for its dominance in head-to-head competitions. As part of the sponsorship, Smithfield will collaborate with both schools to plan game day activations, fan opportunities and community outreach events.

"Virginia Tech is proud to align with Smithfield as the Hokies and Cavaliers battle for overall sports supremacy in the Commonwealth of Virginia," said Whit Babcock, director of athletics at Virginia Tech. "The fan bases of both Tech and UVA are unquestionably passionate about these schools. Smithfield will serve as a great partner to further amplify the rich history of competition, sportsmanship and tradition that has marked rivalry for so many decades. We are excited to present the Commonwealth Clash in a fresh and exciting way thanks to Smithfield."

"It is a wonderful gesture for a well-recognized Virginia brand such as Smithfield to be part of the great Commonwealth Clash rivalry," said Carla Williams, director of athletics at the University of Virginia. "Their company extends across international borders, but their history and business roots are right here in Virginia. We are proud to call them a partner. We look forward to working with Smithfield to grow and enhance the Commonwealth Clash."

