Smoke and Spice

MISSION, Kan., June 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) The grill is often the star of summer gatherings, from weeknight meals to backyard barbecues and family reunions. Impress your guests and add an extra layer of smoky flavor to backyard favorites with the help of rich and aromatic woodchips. Add to your gas or charcoal grill and create big flavor.

Adding woodchips to your favorite recipes can help highlight distinct flavors for your mains and sides in one simple step. For rich dishes like steak and beef, pair with an intense hickory flavored woodchip. For lighter meats like pork and chicken, pair with subtle, fruit flavored chips like cherry and apple. When it comes to seafood, try pairing with a mild, nutty chip like pecan.

Take these classic McCormick recipes, with simple prep and bold marinades, and add a smoky twist with flavor-forward woodchips.

For more summer grilling recipes, visit McCormick.com

1. Brown Sugar Bourbon and Honey Mustard Pork

For a tangy twist, try grilling over apple woodchips to get a mix of sweet and spicy flavors from the honey mustard and a brown sugar bourbon marinade.

2. Spicy Teriyaki Grilled Wings

Add cherry woodchips to put a smoky, sweet note on top on your crispy chicken wings. Coat in a sweet and spicy teriyaki marinade for a perfect backyard barbecue appetizer straight off the grill.

3. Memphis Style Ribs

Prepare your fire with intense, hickory woodchips to complement the Memphis style, zesty rub, and let the flavors build slowly over indirect heat.

4. Spicy and Sweet Grilled Steak

Grill your steak over mesquite woodchips to layer on a smoky finish. Marinate with a hot, smoky chipotle pepper marinade and top it with a layer of sweet and smoky rub to give the meat a bold, tasty crust.

5. Montreal Salmon Rub

Add oak woodchips to lend a subtle, savory and smoky flavor. A rub of dry seasoning, lemon peel and dill weed can enhance the natural flavor of salmon on the grill.

6. Grilled Shrimp Skewers

Try pecan woodchips for a unique flavor boost to your platter of grilled shrimp and vegetable skewers, which are ideal for entertaining. They're easy to assemble and look just as appealing.

