Smoke Evacuation Systems Market Size Worth $241.5 Million by 2026: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global smoke evacuation systems market size is anticipated to reach USD 241.5 million by 2026, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., registering a CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period. Increasing adoption of these systems in operation theaters with the rising number of surgeries, especially cosmetics procedures, are driving the market. According to American Society of Plastic Surgeons 2018, approximately 18 million people had operations, inclusive of minimally invasive procedures, in U.S.

Key suggestions from the report:

Smoke evacuating systems held the dominant share in 2018 owing to their ease of usage and associated benefits such as portability and high-flow vacuum evacuation

The smoke evacuation tubings segment is projected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period due to the ability of these tubings to connect to both, the central vacuum and liquid traps evacuators

Laparoscopic surgeries was the largest application segment in 2018 owing to the increasing adoption of these products for targeted therapies and surgical procedures such as diverticulitis and ulcerative colitis

Hospitals was the largest end user segment in 2018 owing to an increase in frequency of surgical procedures such as appendectomies, urological surgeries, and ophthalmic surgeries and the higher adoption of these systems for these surgical procedures

CONMED Corporation; Stryker; Ethicon; Medtronic Plc; and Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. are some of the major smoke evacuation systems market participants due to their broad product offerings and wide regional presence

Companies are adopting various strategies to gain competitive advantage. New product development, partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, strategic collaborations, and regional penetration are some of them.

Read 130 page research report with ToC on "Smoke Evacuation Systems Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Application (Laparoscopic Surgeries, Medical Aesthetic Surgeries), By End User, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026''

Moreover, notable growth in medical tourism, especially in developing countries such as China, Thailand, India, and Mexico, is increasing the consumer base for this market. Cost-effective surgical procedures aided by insurance coverage are the key factors influencing medical tourism countries, especially Asian countries. Hence, with the growth of the medical tourism industry, the adoption of these products in hospitals and ambulatory care centers is also anticipated to increase in the near future.

These systems are high-flow vacuum sources used during surgical procedures to capture smoke aerosols and gases generated during the use of lasers and electrosurgical units (ESUs). Surgical smoke contains harmful chemicals which can cause health problems such as respiratory distress, eye irritation, and nausea. It can also contain several carcinogenic compounds. It is therefore an occupational hazard to healthcare workers as well as patients. Therefore, there is a need for products to filter out dangerous contaminants in operating rooms, thereby driving the growth of the market.

The market is highly competitive in nature. Key participants such as CONMED Corporation; Stryker; Ethicon; Medtronic Plc; and Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. accounted for a significant market share owing to their extensive product offerings. These players are focusing on implementing new strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, market penetration, partnerships, and distribution agreements to increase their revenue share.

Grand View Research has segmented the global smoke evacuation systems market based on product, application, end user, and region:

Smoke Evacuation Systems Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2026)

Smoke Evacuating Systems



Stationary Systems





Portable Systems



Smoke Evacuation Filters



Ultra-low Penetration Air (ULPA) Filters





Charcoal Filters





In-line Filters





Pre-filters



Smoke Evacuation Pencils & Wands



Smoke-Evac Fusion Products (Shrouds)



Smoke Evacuation Tubings



Accessories

Smoke Evacuation Systems Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2026)

Laparoscopic Surgeries



Medical Aesthetic Surgeries



Orthopedic Surgeries



Others

Smoke Evacuation Systems End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2026)

Hospitals



Ambulatory Surgical Centers



Cosmetic Surgery Centers



Dental Clinics



Veterinary hospital & clinics

Smoke Evacuation Systems Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2026)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina



Middle East and Africa

and

Saudi Arabia





South Africa

