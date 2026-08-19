SMOKEBALL INTRODUCES "PEOPLE-LAW" WITH NEW GLOBAL BRAND REFRESH

CHICAGO, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Smokeball, the industry-leading AI legal practice management software, today unveiled a new global brand built around a simple mission: Powering People-Law. Smokeball created the term People-Law to put a name to the deeply human work lawyers do every day.

The company's new global brand places people at the center of the story and reflects the legal work that holds communities together, and that Smokeball exists to power. It's the families navigating change, the first-time home buyers, the small business owners, and the individuals seeking justice.

"We want our brand to reflect the incredible community we serve. As we've grown into a global business, we realized our brand had not kept up with value we provide" said Hunter Steele, Co-founder and CEO of Smokeball. " Powering People-Law is a clearer expression of the purpose that has guided the company from the start. This isn't a reinvention of Smokeball, it's who we've always been. Law has always been, and will always be, a people business. Our role is to power the lawyers behind that work, giving them more time to focus on the people who need them most."

While Smokeball's look has changed, its mission, software and commitment to clients remain the same.

The refreshed identity brings the idea of people-law to life through every element of the brand, including a flag-inspired logo representing advocacy and equal access to justice, authentic photography featuring real clients, team members and community members, and a warmer visual system designed to feel distinctly human. Together, the changes reflect the lawyers Smokeball serves and the communities they support every day.

The new brand will roll out across Smokeball's products, website and customer experience from today.

For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3S4Llrx.

For media inquiries or to schedule executive interviews: Nina Walker, [email protected]

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About Smokeball

Smokeball is Powering People-Law. Operating globally from our headquarters in Sydney, with offices in Chicago and London, Smokeball is the leader in legal AI and practice management software, serving more than 7,000 law firms and 34,000 users worldwide.

Our technology, such as Archie, our AI matter assistant and our library of 20,000+ automated legal forms that help you cut legal drafting time by up to 87%—is built around you. By automating time tracking, document creation, billing, case management and other administrative work, our platform gives legal professionals more time and headspace to focus on what matters most: their clients and communities.

Founded in 2012 by legal technology experts Hunter Steele, Jane Oxley and Bart Vadala, Smokeball is the industry standard in People-Law.

SOURCE Smokeball, Inc.