Smokeball Announces 2026 Beacon Award Winners, Honoring Legal Professionals Making an Extraordinary Community Impact

Annual award recognizes attorneys expanding access to justice, mentoring future leaders, and strengthening communities through service.

CHICAGO, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Smokeball, the industry-leading AI legal practice management software, today announced the recipients of its 2026 Beacon Awards, recognizing legal professionals whose dedication to serving others extends far beyond the courtroom. The annual awards celebrate attorneys who use their legal expertise to expand access to justice, empower underserved communities, and inspire meaningful change through service.

This year's recipients were selected for their exceptional commitment to pro bono advocacy, legal education, mentorship, and community leadership—demonstrating the profound impact attorneys have in the lives of their clients, communities, and beyond.

Empathy in Action Award: Elleni Kalouris

Family law attorney Elleni Kalouris founded her practice with a mission to make legal representation accessible to those who need it most. While serving as in-house counsel, she continues to operate Kalouris Law Firm to provide free and reduced-fee legal services to underserved families, particularly survivors of domestic violence and immigrant communities.

In the past six months alone, Kalouris has donated approximately 100 hours of pro bono legal services while continuing to serve as a Guardian ad Litem for children, helping vulnerable families navigate some of life's most difficult circumstances.

Catalyst Award: Luke Shealey

South Carolina attorney Luke Shealey, partner at The Shealey Law Firm, was recognized for multiplying his impact beyond his own clients. Through nonprofit organization Suzerain, he volunteers nationwide to train attorneys representing indigent clients in capital cases, sharing specialized jury selection strategies often unavailable in under-resourced jurisdictions.

Most recently, his three-day trial strategy training helped a Michigan defense team secure a life plea offer rather than a potential death sentence, illustrating the far-reaching impact of investing in fellow legal professionals.

People's Choice Award: Krysle I. Myers

Krysle I. Myers, Founder and Managing Partner of Eleven Law Firm, was honored for her commitment to legal education and community empowerment. Through Stiletto Boss University, she has helped more than 4,000 girls and young women build skills in entrepreneurship, contracts, intellectual property, and financial literacy.

Beyond youth mentorship, Myers has trained nonprofit leaders across the country while contributing more than 1,150 hours of volunteer and reduced-fee legal services, representing an estimated $170,000 in donated legal expertise and educational programming.

Announcing at Smokeball Spark 2026

The Smokeball Beacon Awards recognize legal professionals who demonstrate that the practice of law extends beyond serving clients—it also means strengthening communities, improving access to justice, and inspiring others through leadership and service.

The 2026 Beacon Award recipients will be recognized during Spark 2026, Smokeball's flagship conference taking place October 15 at the historic Chicago Athletic Association, where legal professionals from across the country will gather to celebrate innovation, leadership, and the future of the legal profession.

About Smokeball

Smokeball is your partner to drive your law firm into the future. As the industry's leading cloud-based legal practice management software, Smokeball empowers you to run your firm specific to your area of law. The platform gives legal professionals all the insights and tools needed to work smarter, not harder, through automatic time tracking, streamlined workflows, document automation, AI-powered tools, and actionable reporting. Learn more at smokeball.com.

Media contact: Nina Mendiola, Content Manager, [email protected]

SOURCE Smokeball, Inc.