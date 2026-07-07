World-Renowned Leadership Keynote Sterling Hawkins to Headline Smokeball Spark 2026

Global leadership keynote Sterling Hawkins headlines inaugural event as legal professionals gather in Chicago for a day of innovation, CLE, and firm growth

CHICAGO, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Smokeball, the industry-leading AI legal practice management software, announced it's bringing its must-attend legal conference to the United States. After four years hosted in Sydney, Australia, Spark 2026 will take place in Chicago on October 15, 2026. The one-day event will feature world-class speakers, tailored CLE programming, networking, and exclusive insights into the future of legal technology at the iconic Chicago Athletic Association.

Sterling Hawkins, a top 30 global leadership keynote, will headline the conference. Having advised leaders from Fortune 500 companies to the United Nations, Hawkins will share how firm leaders can transform into "who the moment requires"—a timely message for law firms navigating rapid technological change and evolving client expectations.

"We're so excited to bring the enthusiasm for Spark from Sydney to Chicago. We've created a conference that combines inspiration, connection, education, and fun," said Hunter Steele, CEO of Smokeball. "Whether you're embracing AI, growing your practice, or strengthening your leadership skills, Spark is about helping firms confidently prepare for what's next."

Attendees can customize their experience through four CLE learning tracks and 15 legal speakers covering:

Ethics

AI and legal technology

Firm growth and business strategy

Legal and development skills

The day begins with breakfast at Cindy's Rooftop, where attendees can take in sweeping views of Chicago's stunning lakefront before Hunter Steele shares Smokeball's vision for the future of legal technology and product innovation. Attendees can then tailor their agenda with breakout sessions before ending the day by connecting with peers during a closing celebration in the Chicago Athletic Association's historic Venetian Gothic Game Room.

Spark 2026 will unite some of the industry's brightest legal minds, innovative law firm leaders, and cutting-edge legal technology partners to help attendees discover new ideas, practical strategies, and meaningful connections.

Early bird tickets for Spark 2026 are on sale through July 31, 2026. To learn more, view the full agenda, or get tickets, visit https://bit.ly/4fk4C0G.

About Smokeball

Smokeball is your partner to drive your law firm into the future. As the industry's leading cloud-based legal practice management software, Smokeball empowers you to run your firm specific to your area of law. Our platform gives you all the insights and tools you need to work smarter, not harder: automatic time tracking and invoicing, streamlined workflows for your specific practice area, a library of over 20,000 standard legal forms and documents, and actionable reports. Smokeball is a member benefit of 28 U.S. bar associations. Learn how to run your best firm at smokeball.com.

Media contact: Nina Walker, [email protected]

SOURCE Smokeball, Inc.