Smokey Bear Celebrates 80th Birthday

America's beloved wildfire prevention icon and the longest-running PSA campaign is recognized nationwide for eight decades of impact

WASHINGTON, Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Smokey Bear celebrates eight decades of educating Americans about the role they play in preventing unwanted human-caused wildfires. From his origins during World War II when fears of incendiary shells led to his emergence as a symbol of fire prevention, Smokey's "Only You" message has since become ingrained into American culture through thousands of posters, radio ads, TV spots, billboards, and merchandise. To honor 80 years of Smokey Bear, the USDA Forest Service (USFS), the National Association of State Foresters (NASF), FCB New York and the Ad Council are inviting the public to join Smokey's birthday celebrations and be part of his wildfire prevention legacy.

Smokey's image was cemented as a mainstay of American culture by the imagination of advertising agency FCB, the campaigns' founding pro-bono creative partner, the artwork of Rudy Wendelin and the celebrities that brought their unique charm to the campaign, including Bing Crosby, Ray Charles, Stephen Colbert, Al Roker, Betty White, Sam Elliott and most recently, Brian Tyree Henry. Through decades of campaign materials, themed postage stamps featuring Smokey, his presence in state and national forests, mentions in songs like "Drive-In" by The Beach Boys, countless toys and more, his timeless message has reached generations of Americans – establishing him as the beacon of wildfire prevention.

Alongside the nostalgic Decades film recently developed by FCB New York, friends and supporters of Smokey Bear are encouraged to join in a series of commemorations throughout the year. These include influencer and brand collaborations, social media activations, and events such as tree lightings, local appearances, birthday celebrations, and his participation in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, all highlighting his top wildfire prevention tips.

On August 9, dozens of influencers like The Retirement House, Grandma Droniak and Carol Starr are welcoming Smokey to his eighties through custom social content, with other icons like Bill Nye, Mychal Threets, the Bennet Gang and Sparky the Fire Dog showing up by amplifying important wildfire prevention education for the next generation of outdoor enthusiasts.

Additionally, The Weather Channel, the flagship consumer brand of The Weather Company, will be releasing brand-new PSAs oriented around wildfire prevention tips to honor Smokey Bear.

The campaign is supported by the media agencies Hearts & Science and Starcom, who are each extending the reach of the latest creative via donated media provided by multiple media partners. Smokey's 80th birthday will also be supported throughout the year by a variety of partners, including The Atlantic, Branded Cities, Buzzfeed, Dotdash Meredith, LiveIntent, Nativo, National CineMedia (NCM), Pinterest, Roku, SiriusXM Media, and the Weather Channel.

"When I speak to our work at the Ad Council, naturally Smokey Bear is one of the first campaigns that comes to mind because it embodies the long-standing impact and issue recognition we aim to achieve across everything we do." said Lisa Sherman, President and CEO of the Ad Council. "A public service campaign with this longevity, scope and impact is unprecedented, and we look forward to spreading Smokey's message of wildfire prevention for many years to come."

"For 80 years, Smokey Bear has been a symbol for wildfire prevention, educating generations of Americans about their personal responsibility in preventing unplanned human-caused wildfires," said Forest Service Chief Randy Moore. "Celebrating this major milestone with our partners brings attention to Smokey's message, which is as relevant today as it was in the past and will be long into the future."

"Our forestlands, like Smokey himself, are integral to American culture. Our nation relies on healthy, managed forests for everything from clean air and water to economic prosperity, sustainable forest products, wildlife habitat, outdoor recreation, and much more," said NASF President and South Carolina State Forester Scott Phillips. "The endurance of Smokey's wildfire prevention message speaks to the role of every individual in that management. State Foresters do everything they can to protect our forests and mitigate disasters, but only you can prevent wildfires."

In addition to honor Smokey's 80-year milestone, the USFS, NASF, Ad Council, and FCB are proud to highlight their long-standing partnership and commitment to wildfire prevention. By adapting to the ever-changing landscape of media and communication for the past 80 years, they have ensured that Smokey's vital message not only remains relevant but continues to resonate across generations through a variety of mediums. Together, they have strategically amplified and maintained Smokey's simple yet effective message, evolving him into one of the most recognized wildfire prevention icons.

To join the party, wish Smokey a happy birthday on Instagram, Facebook and X with #SmokeyBear80 and #OnlyYou, and visit SmokeyBear.com.

About U.S.D.A. Forest Service

The Forest Service is the agency responsible for overseeing the use of Smokey Bear in cooperation with the National Association of State Foresters and the Ad Council. The Forest Service manages 193 million acres of national forests and grasslands for the American Public. Its mission is to sustain the health, diversity, and productivity of the Nation's forests and grasslands to meet the needs of present and future generations.

About National Association of State Foresters

Since its start in 1920, the National Association of State Foresters (NASF) has served as a leading authority on forest management in the United States. NASF's members are the primary delivery system for forest management activities nationwide. They conserve, enhance, and protect state and private forests, which encompass nearly two-thirds of the nation's forests, and are responsible for wildfire protection on more than 1.5 billion acres. Learn more at www.stateforesters.org.

About The Ad Council

The Ad Council convenes creative storytellers to educate, unite and uplift audiences by opening hearts, inspiring action and accelerating change around the most pressing issues in America. Since the non-profit's founding, the organization and its partners in advertising, media, marketing and tech have been behind some of the country's most iconic social impact campaigns – Smokey Bear, A Mind Is a Terrible Thing to Waste, Love Has No Labels, Tear the Paper Ceiling and many more. With a current focus on mental health, gun safety, the opioid epidemic, skill-based hiring and other critical issues, the Ad Council's national campaigns encompass advertising and media content, ground game and community efforts, trusted messenger and influencer engagement, and employer programs, among other innovative strategies to move the needle on the most important issues of the day.

To learn more or get involved, visit AdCouncil.org, join the Ad Council's communities on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter, and view campaign creative on YouTube.

About FCB New York

FCB New York has been recognized globally for using creativity as an economic multiplier to drive meaningful business results for its clients, including AB InBev, the FDA, LISTERINE, The New York Mets and Spotify. In 2024 alone, FCB New York climbed the World Creative Rankings and was named 'Agency of the Year' at The One Show and D&AD and won an Emmy in Sports for Michelob Ultra's 'Dreamcaster.'

SOURCE The Ad Council