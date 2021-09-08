Smokey Point Behavioral Hospital Expands Services in the Pacific Northwest with New Programs for Adolescents and Adults

According to a March 2021 survey of students in grades 6th through 12th, by the Washington State Health Care Authority (HCA), nearly 60% of the state's high school students and almost half of its middle-schoolers, were sad or depressed most days during the pandemic, with 8-10% surveyed having little or no hope about the future.

"Our community is facing a mental health crisis in the wake of COVID-19 with the pandemic having disproportionate and devastating harm to this community, especially young adults in specific communities that were already at risk," said Mike Sherbun CEO at Smokey Point Behavioral Hospital. "Stress and anxiety from the pandemic have pushed people to their limits and increased substance abuse in millions of Washingtonians. Over the past year, Smokey Point Behavioral Hospitals has been working hard to serve our communities, by providing the full continuum of accessible, specialized, in-market support services."

Prior to COVID-19, poor mental health had reached a crisis level in the state, particularly among young people. Suicide is the second leading cause of death in people ages 15 through 24 according to the Washington State Department of Health . And in February 2020, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee issued an emergency proclamation declaring a youth mental health crisis, citing a 73% increase in admissions for adolescent acute inpatient care and a 68% increase in acute care admissions for pediatric behavioral health issues (2020 compared to 2019).

To support the continued mental health struggles of Washington adolescents, Smokey Point Behavioral Hospital has created the Adolescent Inpatient Mental Health Program. Specific to youth ages 13-17, the program utilizes Collaborative Problem Solving and Zones of Regulation curriculum, teaching teens and their families how to structure conversations to help adolescents self-regulate and seek collaborative solutions, rather than the child becoming reactive and destructive in their behaviors.

Additionally, Smokey Point Behavioral Hospital has created two programs for men and women aged 18+ struggling with mental health and substance abuse issues. A new Adult Dual Diagnosis and Detox program helps women and men dealing with substance use disorders and any underlying mental health issues, while receiving detoxification from chemical substances. And an Inpatient Treatment Program specifically for women who have had trauma in their lives, ranging from adverse childhood experiences and/or abusive relationships in adulthood, helps address mood and personality disorders, suicidal thoughts, and substance abuse issues.

Lastly, Smokey Point Behavioral Hospital has expanded its Telehealth Intensive Outpatient Program (Tele-IOP). Rolled out in March 2020 to meet the challenges of the pandemic when individuals needed access to mental health services but could not attend in-person due to social-distancing mandates, Tele-IOP provides an inpatient level of care virtually. It will become available to individuals on an outpatient basis, including Women IOP, Dual Diagnosis IOP, and Partial Hospitalization to adolescents, in the Fall of 2021.

Smokey Point Behavioral Hospital offers a full continuum of mental health and substance use disorder care, including the Inpatient Adult Intensive Care Program, Adult Dual Diagnosis and Detox Program, and programs specifically tailored for Adolescent Mental Health and Women. It also offers assessments free of charge, and individuals can be admitted directly into the programs or referred. Information is available 24 hours a day at (844) 202-5555.

