SMOKIEZ EDIBLES ANNOUNCES INTERNATIONAL EXPANSION

Legacy cannabis brand partners with Global Cannabis Exchange to support universal growth

PORTLAND, Ore., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Smokiez Edibles (Smokiez), an award-winning, legacy, family-owned cannabis brand, announced today their plans for continued international expansion in partnership with Global Cannabis Exchange (GCX), an international B2B platform supporting wholesale cannabis and hemp markets.

Smokiez is currently operating in 22 United States markets , with goals to be in 26 markets towards the end of 2026, as well as Puerto Rico and Costa Rica. GCX is a privately operated digital platform designed to support licensed market participants by providing access to a transparent, information-driven marketplace. The partnership will help Smokiez navigate the global cannabis sector and support the company's strategy for international growth.

"Over the past 15 years, we have expanded our market presence and Smokiez has become the fourth largest edible company in the United States, all while maintaining a commitment to quality and innovation," said Chuck Wright, Co-Founder and CEO of Smokiez. "When we founded Smokiez in 2010, our original goal was to be in all 50 United States markets and 200 countries. We are excited to team up with Global Cannabis Exchange and take real steps toward making that vision a reality."

GCX is currently vetting different licensee partners in select regions and eyeing a Q4 release in the first country. "We are excited to partner with Smokiez as they take the next step in their global growth strategy," said Steve Clark, CEO of Global Cannabis Exchange. "Smokiez represents the kind of established, high-integrity brand that international markets are demanding. Through GCX, we are focused on creating compliant, efficient pathways for proven operators to expand beyond borders and build sustainable global supply chains."

The SKUs planned for international availability will include Smokiez's flagship Fruit Chews. The gummies are crafted with real fruit flavors, and are vegan, gluten-free, and contain no high fructose corn syrup. The company recently transitioned to make all of their edibles completely free of artificial dyes .

For more information about Smokiez and the company's full cannabis-infused product range, visit smokiez.com .

About Smokiez Edibles

Smokiez Edibles is an award-winning, family-owned, legacy cannabis brand that specializes in high-quality edible products for every type of consumer. Operational since 2009, the self-funded company has become one of the most recognized edible brands in the world, currently in compliant markets across 22 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, and Costa Rica. Smokiez handcrafts a wide range of Fruit Chews containing THC and other minor cannabinoid ratio blends, infused lemonades, topical relief products, and more. Learn more at smokiez.com .

About Global Cannabis Exchange

The Global Cannabis Exchange (GCX) is the go-to platform for licensed cannabis producers looking to grow in newly regulated markets or expand internationally. Built on the foundation of the award-winning Canadian Cannabis Exchange (CCX), GCX connects members with a broad range of recreational and medical product listings, real-time market insights, and dedicated platform support. GCX helps operators strengthen supply chain visibility, discover new opportunities, and make informed decisions in an evolving global marketplace. Learn more at globalcannabisx.com .

SOURCE Smokiez Edibles