Smoothie King Adds New Plant-Based Blend to Help Support Living a Vegan Lifestyle

DALLAS, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Smoothie King is making it easier to live a vegan lifestyle with the new Vegan Mixed Berry Smoothie, available nationwide today: a meal-replacement, plant-based wellness blend featuring the exciting addition of Califia Farms® Oat Milk.

"Smoothie King has always been about fueling our guests' healthy lifestyles, and we're excited to offer a new way to support their wellness goals," said Smoothie King CMO Rebecca Miller. "The Vegan Mixed Berry is the perfect meal replacement to help guests remain committed to plant-based living."

WHAT'S INSIDE

Smoothie King's lineup of vegan smoothies are a guest favorite, but the Vegan Mixed Berry offers a new and unique twist with the addition of Califia Farms® Oat Milk. This popular, non-dairy alternative – which can be substituted into any smoothie on the menu – is made with gluten-free oats and has a smooth and naturally-creamy taste guests love.

Along with Califia Farms® Oat Milk, Smoothie King's Vegan Mixed Berry Smoothie is made with whole strawberries, wild blueberries, raspberries, banana, super grains, Sunwarrior® organic plant-based protein, apple blueberry juice blend and pear juice blend. It has 13 grams of protein and half the recommended daily fiber in a 20-ounce serving.

"As more people seek vegan-friendly options, Smoothie King is here to offer a variety of wholesome and convenient plant-based smoothies to help fuel their health and wellness journeys," said Miller. "Living a vegan lifestyle is easier when there are quality, on-the-go options to choose from, and that's what we're providing at Smoothie King."

TRY VEGAN MIXED BERRY FOR FREE

For guests eager to try the new Vegan Mixed Berry Smoothie, Smoothie King is hosting a free sampling event. Between 2 – 6 p.m. on September 29, get a complimentary, 12 oz. Vegan Mixed Berry with Smoothie King's Healthy Rewards app.

WHEN AVAILABLE

The Vegan Mixed Berry Smoothie is available for order everywhere beginning September 29. Guests can get the new blend for pickup in store or delivery on Smoothie King's Healthy Rewards app and www.SmoothieKing.com. Curbside and drive-thru ordering is also available at select locations.

Smoothie King's Healthy Rewards app is available for download on iOS and Android devices. Search "Smoothie King Healthy Rewards" in the App Store and Google Play to Rule the Day® today.

ABOUT SMOOTHIE KING FRANCHISES, INC.

Smoothie King Franchises, Inc., the original U.S. smoothie franchise, is a privately held, Dallas-based franchise company with 1,200 units worldwide. It was founded in 1973 with the mission to help others achieve better health in a delicious way through smoothies. Today, it continues its mission to inspire a healthy and active lifestyle through its Clean Blends™ initiative, which focuses on great-tasting smoothies with more whole fruits and vegetables while removing artificial flavors, colors and preservatives and added sugars in many of its blends. Smoothie King extends its vision to be an integral part of every health and fitness journey through partnerships with the Challenged Athletes Foundation® and the Smoothie King Center. The franchise is currently ranked No. 1 by Entrepreneur magazine in the smoothie/juice bar category for the 29th consecutive year, ranked No. 14 overall on the "2020 Franchise 500" list and debuted on the "Inc. 5000" list in 2018. The company also offers retail products that include sports beverages, energy bars, vitamins, supplements and more. For franchising opportunities, visit smoothiekingfranchise.com. For more information, visit smoothieking.com and follow Smoothie King on Facebook and Instagram.

Media Contact: Brian Campbell Jr., Fishman PR, 847-945-1300 ext. 226 or [email protected]

SOURCE Smoothie King

Related Links

https://www.smoothiekingfranchise.com/

