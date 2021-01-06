Smoothie King and Daily Burn Support New Year Routines with Free Membership, Exclusive Classes

DALLAS, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The start of a new year often means a renewed focus on wellness. This year, Smoothie King and Daily Burn are teaming up to give fans a little extra help and motivation to reach their fitness goals and embrace a healthy, active lifestyle.

Redeemable now through Feb. 28*, all Smoothie King Healthy Rewards members (new and existing) will receive a free 60-day subscription to Daily Burn, an at-home fitness platform that offers thousands of audio and video workouts designed for all levels.

The Daily Burn subscription includes access to over 2,000 varied workouts (cardio, yoga, dance and more), a 30-minute full-body workout each day of the week with Daily Burn 365, and more. All content is available in a convenient, streamable format, making it easier than ever to crush your New Year goals.

"Nutrition and fitness go hand-in-hand, so we're excited to team up with Daily Burn to kick off the New Year – especially with more of our guests relying on at-home workouts than ever," said Rebecca Miller, Chief Marketing Officer of Smoothie King. "We love partnering with complementary brands to meet our Healthy Rewards members where they are and provide a variety of tools to help them reach their health and wellness goals, whatever those may be."

As part of this partnership with Daily Burn, Smoothie King Healthy Rewards members will have access to an exclusive "Wednesday Workout" series in which Daily Burn collaborated with Smoothie King to create custom workouts paired with specific purpose-driven smoothies, providing the perfect workout/recovery combo to maximize effort and results. The "Wednesday Workout" series kicks off on Wednesday, Jan. 6 and runs through Wednesday, Feb. 24.

Smoothie King is committed to providing guests with purpose-driven smoothies to meet their individual goals, from protein-rich Fitness Blends to fuel high-intensity workouts to popular Metabolism Boost Blends to provide the extra boost needed to curb cravings, and many more. Smoothie King blends with non-GMO whole fruit and organic veggies and never any artificial colors, flavors or preservatives.

New Healthy Rewards members will receive a link to activate the free Daily Burn subscription 60-day trial in their first Welcome email after joining. Current Healthy Rewards members will receive a link to activate the free trial in every Wednesday Workout email, with champion level Healthy Rewards members receiving a 90-day trial subscription. The Healthy Rewards App is available on the App Store and Google Play and the free trial offer is redeemable through Feb. 28. Smoothie King Healthy Rewards is designed to be an integral part of guests' health and fitness journey - guests can earn rewards and use the Healthy Rewards app to order, pay ahead and find locations.

To learn more about Smoothie King's partnership with Daily Burn and how their Healthy Rewards members can redeem the free subscription trial, visit: www.smoothieking.com/dailyburn.

* Restrictions apply.

About Smoothie King Franchises, Inc.

Smoothie King Franchises, Inc., the original U.S. smoothie franchise, is a privately held, Dallas-based franchise company with more than 1,000 units worldwide. It was founded in 1973 with the mission to help others achieve better health in a delicious way through smoothies.

Today, it continues its mission to inspire a healthy and active lifestyle through its Clean Blends™ initiative, which focuses on great-tasting smoothies with more whole fruits and vegetables while removing artificial flavors, colors and preservatives and added sugars in many of its blends.

Smoothie King extends its vision to be an integral part of every health and fitness journey through partnerships with the Challenged Athletes Foundation® and the Smoothie King Center. The franchise is currently ranked No. 1 by Entrepreneur magazine in the juice bar category for the 29th consecutive year, ranked No.14 overall on the "2020 Franchise 500" list and debuted on the "Inc. 5000" list in 2018. The company also offers retail products that include sports beverages, energy bars, vitamins, supplements and more. For franchising opportunities, visit smoothiekingfranchise.com.

For more information, visit smoothieking.com and follow Smoothie King on Facebook and Instagram.

