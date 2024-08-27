SMOOTHIE KING LAUNCHES NEW COCONUT BOWLS TO REWARD YOUR WORKOUT

A Great Workout Deserves a Great Reward – Coconut Bowls Are the Perfect Treat You Can Feel Good About

DALLAS , Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Smoothie King, the world leader in smoothie innovation, is excited to announce the nationwide launch of its latest product offering, Coconut Bowls. Coconut bowls will be available at participating Smoothie King locations starting today, marking the latest addition to the brand's popular Smoothie Bowl lineup.

Coconut Bowls are crafted with 100% real fruits and include the highest quality granola on the market. The new bowls are gluten-free, dairy-free, and plant-based, designed to reward your workout while offering a satisfying and enjoyable treat that Smoothie King guests can feel good about.

"Our Smoothie Bowls have been incredibly well-received, and the new Coconut Bowls are no exception," said Lori Primavera, Vice President of R&D and Product Marketing. "They offer superior taste and texture, with a smooth, deliciously creamy, light coconut taste that fills you up without weighing you down. Plus, they are perfect for on-the-go enjoyment, whether through our drive-thru, delivery, mobile order, or at the counter. Our Coconut Bowls are the perfect reward for those making healthy choices."

The new Coconut Bowls come in two delectable varieties: Go Coconuts™ features a coconut base topped with Purely Elizabeth® Granola, sliced bananas, diced strawberries, whole blueberries, and a drizzle of chocolate hazelnut; Coco Colada™ includes a coconut base topped with Purely Elizabeth® Granola, diced pineapple, diced strawberries, whole blueberries, and a drizzle of honey.

Building on the success of last year's Smoothie Bowls launch, a product line that now includes ten different varieties, Coconut Bowls continue to emphasize Smoothie King's commitment to better-for-you options and flavor. Topped with whole fresh fruit and premium Purely Elizabeth® granola, they are made with wholesome ingredients and non-GMO fruits, free from artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives.

Smoothie King's mission is to inspire people to live a healthy and active lifestyle, with a vision to be an integral part of every health and fitness journey. Smoothie King's smoothies are delicious and include organic veggies, more whole fruits, and no artificial preservatives, flavors, or colors. The brand takes pride in its purpose-driven menu, creating more nutritious smoothies and Smoothie Bowls through its Clean Blends initiative. Smoothie King also prides itself on what's NOT in the cup and has an extensive "No No List" with over 75 ingredients that are barred from being blended into any of its smoothies.

The Smoothie King app has been completely redesigned with all new features, offering SK's fastest and most seamless ordering experience yet, including the convenience of Order Ahead to save time.

For more information about Smoothie King and its full range of nutritious options, please visit smoothieking.com.

About Smoothie King

Smoothie King, the original U.S. smoothie franchise—founded in 1973—is a privately held, Dallas-based company with more than 1250 units worldwide.

The brand is committed to its mission to inspire a healthy and active lifestyle through its Clean Blends initiative, which focuses on providing great-tasting smoothies with more whole fruits and vegetables while removing artificial flavors, colors and preservatives and added sugars in many of its blends. In April 2023, Smoothie King launched Smoothie Bowls, topped with whole fresh fruit and premium Purely Elizabeth ® granola, made with wholesome ingredients, non-GMO fruits and packed with flavor and nutrients. Smoothie King also offers retail products that include sports beverages, energy bars, vitamins, supplements and more.

Repeatedly recognized as a top franchise opportunity, Smoothie King was recently featured in the top 100 of Restaurant Business's and Nation's Restaurant News' 2023 Top 500 lists. The brand was also just named the No. 1 most beloved limited-service brand among millennials in Technomic's "2023 America's Favorite Chains" study, and recently ranked No. 15 in Entrepreneur magazine's highly competitive "Franchise 500" ranking of the top franchise brands. To order, go to SmoothieKing.com ; for franchising opportunities, head to SmoothieKingFranchise.com .

