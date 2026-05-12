Chill out and drink a pickle smoothie this summer, packed with electrolytes and enhanced hydration just in time for International Pickle Day

DALLAS, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pickle lovers, this one's for you. As temperatures rise and hydration takes center stage, Smoothie King is partnering with Grillo's Pickles to debut a first-ever limited-edition Pickle Smoothie - a bold, culture-driven flavor designed for those who love pickles so much they could drink them. The Smoothie King x Grillo's Pickles Smoothie is available at Smoothie King stores now for a limited-time.

SMOOTHIE KING AND GRILLO’S PICKLES DROP FIRST-EVER DELICIOUS AND NUTRITIOUS PICKLE SMOOTHIE FOR THOSE WHO LOVE PICKLES SO MUCH THEY COULD DRINK THEM SMOOTHIE KING AND GRILLO’S PICKLES DROP FIRST-EVER DELICIOUS AND NUTRITIOUS PICKLE SMOOTHIE FOR THOSE WHO LOVE PICKLES SO MUCH THEY COULD DRINK THEM

Pickles have officially emerged as one of the hottest ingredients in today's food culture and beyond their bold, craveable flavor, pickles also offer nutritional benefits. This one-of-a-kind Pickle Smoothie blends real Grillo's Pickles with Smoothie King's delicious and nutritious ingredients like bananas, organic kale, and coconut water, delivering a refreshingly tangy taste and packed with electrolytes to help support hydration all summer long.

The Smoothie King x Grillo's Pickles Smoothie is available now for a limited time for $5.99 for a 20oz smoothie. To celebrate International Pickle Day on May 16, guests can also enjoy a FREE 4oz Pickle Smoothie, available in stores while supplies last.

This unexpected collaboration brings together the best of both brands, pairing Grillo's chill vibes with Smoothie King's expertly crafted recipes. With over 50 years of expertise, Smoothie King designs each recipe from the ground up working with their nutritional experts to balance nutrients and flavor. The brand has done the nutritional work so you don't have to, so all you need to do is chill out and drink a pickle smoothie this summer. Plus, staying hydrated is kind of Smoothie King's thing.

"At Smoothie King, every recipe starts with delicious nutrition in mind," said Lori Primavera, VP of R&D and Product Marketing at Smoothie King. "Pickles are not only delicious and having a cultural moment, they also offer real nutritional benefits, especially known for their enhanced hydration. That combination gave us an opportunity to explore them in a new format and push our innovation into new territory, reimagining how a beloved flavor can deliver both function and taste."

Made with simple, garden-fresh ingredients and no artificial anything, Grillo's Pickles are known for their bold flavor, making them the perfect complement to Smoothie King's thoughtfully crafted recipes.

"We love to do unhinged collabs at Grillo's. With that, we don't always get to talk about the functional benefits of pickles. When we partnered with Smoothie King for a hydration smoothie, we knew this was a great opportunity to do both. Those who are willing to try will be pleasantly surprised (and hydrated)."

said Mark Luker, Chief Commercial Officer.

Smoothie King is driven by a deep commitment to care for its guests and communities and guided by its vision to make the world a better place by nourishing healthy habits. With over 50 years of expertise, the brand has remained committed to making nutrition delicious, continuing to push the boundaries of what a smoothie can be through new and unexpected flavor innovations.

Doubling down on hydration, watermelon is also back at Smoothie King, rejoining menus nationwide today. Sip your summer with five new watermelon smoothies, thoughtfully crafted and packed with electrolytes to keep you refreshed. The lineup includes fan-favorite Watermelon Hydration, alongside blends like Watermelon X-Treme, Gut Health, and more.

For more information, please visit smoothieking.com.

ABOUT SMOOTHIE KING FRANCHISES, INC.

Smoothie King Franchises, Inc., the original U.S. smoothie franchise, is a privately held, Dallas-based company with more than 1,200 units nationwide. It was founded in 1973 with the mission to inspire people to live a healthy and active lifestyle

Today, with over 50 years focused on making nutrition delicious and guided by a vision to make the world a better place by nourishing healthy habits, Smoothie King continues to design each smoothie from the ground up, working with their nutritional experts to balance nutrients and flavor. In April 2023, Smoothie King expanded beyond smoothies with the launch of Smoothie Bowls. In 2025, the brand introduced its Power Eats Menu, its first nationwide rollout of food items, which earned Nation's Restaurant News' MenuMasters Healthful Innovation award in 2026. Smoothie King also offers retail products that include sports beverages, energy bars, vitamins, supplements, and more.

Repeatedly recognized as a top franchise opportunity, Smoothie King was recently ranked #17 in Entrepreneur Magazine's highly competitive "Franchise 500" ranking for 2026, as well as #11 in Entrepreneur's 2025 Top Brands for Multi-Unit Owners and #11 in its 2025 Top Franchises for Veterans feature. Smoothie King was also included in the 2025 Fast Casual Top 100 Movers & Shakers list, Technomic's Top 500 Chains and Franchise Times 2025 Top 400.

Press Contact:

ALISON BROD MARKETING + COMMUNICATIONS

[email protected]

About Grillo's Pickles:

Grillo's Pickles has been on a mission to keep pickles real since 2008, when a 100-year-old family recipe first hit the streets of Boston in a wooden pickle cart. What started as a grassroots passion for garden-fresh, no-BS ingredients, has grown into a cult-favorite brand known for its crunchy, cold-packed, preservative-free pickles. All Grillo's Pickles products are made cold, shipped cold and sold cold to deliver the fresh, tangy, satisfying crunch you've been searching for—with none of the junk. In 2025, Grillo's expanded production with a new state-of-the-art facility in Indiana to meet growing nationwide demand. With a strong presence in over 31,000 stores nationwide, Grillo's has become a fridge staple for real-food lovers. Grillo's is more than just a pickle—it's a lifestyle brand known for its irreverent spirit and unexpected collaborations. Grillo's has earned a reputation for driving culture, turning heads and having fun while staying true to its roots: real pickles made with real ingredients for real people. For more, visit grillos.com or follow @grillospickles.

SOURCE Smoothie King