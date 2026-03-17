The brand rounds out the new Greek yogurt offerings with new High Protein Gut Health Greek Yogurt Smoothie

DALLAS, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Smoothie King, guided by its vision to make the world a better place by nourishing healthy habits, is introducing a brand-new menu lineup spanning multiple categories. The high protein Greek yogurt lineup includes two bowls offering 32-35 grams of protein and a brand-new smoothie, with 12 grams of protein.

Smoothie King Introduces New High Protein Greek Yogurt Bowls that Pack 32 Grams or More of Protein

Beginning today at Smoothie King locations nationwide, guests can enjoy the new High Protein Greek Yogurt Bowls in two flavors – Honey Berry and PB Banana – made with Greek yogurt, Purely Elizabeth granola, and whole ingredients like GMO-free strawberries and blueberries, and chia seeds. The lineup also introduces a brand-new High Protein Gut Health Smoothie made with Greek yogurt and whole, non-GMO fruits. The launch comes as demand for yogurt continues to grow, with consumers purchasing yogurt 9% more than last year, driven largely by increasing interest in Greek yogurt and protein-rich foods.

Smoothie King continues to build on its protein-forward offerings, kicking off the year with the introduction of the 100g Protein Pack. With protein remaining a top priority for many guests, the brand is expanding menu choices that deliver high protein benefits while remaining both delicious and nutritious.

"Protein continues to be one of the top things our guests look for, and we're always listening to that feedback," said Lori Primavera, Vice President of RD & Product Marketing at Smoothie King. "With our new High Protein Greek yogurt lineup, we wanted to create options that offer a high protein boost, incorporate wholesome ingredients like real, non-GMO fruit and Purely Elizabeth granola, and give guests an easy way to enjoy balanced, great-tasting menu items throughout the day, knowing Smoothie King has already done the nutritional work."

Like all Smoothie King smoothies and menu items, these recipes were developed with care. With 50 years of expertise, the brand approaches smoothies differently, relying on its in-house nutritional experts to thoughtfully balance nutrients and flavor and create products that are both delicious and nutritious.

The full high protein Greek yogurt line-up includes:

New Honey Berry High Protein Greek Yogurt Bowl: Greek Yogurt, Purely Elizabeth granola, strawberries, blueberries, chia seeds, honey (32 grams of protein)

New PB Banana High Protein Greek Yogurt Bowl: Greek Yogurt, Purely Elizabeth granola, banana, cacao nibs, strawberries, peanut butter, honey (35 grams of protein)

New Gut Health Strawberry Banana High Protein Greek Yogurt Smoothie: Greek Yogurt, strawberries, bananas, apple juice, apple pineapple juice blend, protein blend, gut health enhancer (12 grams of protein)

Gut Health Strawberry Blueberry High Protein Greek Yogurt Smoothie: Greek Yogurt, strawberries, blueberries, pear juice blend, apple blueberry juice blend, protein blend, gut health enhancer (10 grams of protein)

Gut Health Pineapple Mango High Protein Greek Yogurt Smoothie: Greek Yogurt, pineapples, mangoes, apple pineapple juice blend, kiwi apple juice blend, protein blend, gut health enhancer (10 grams of protein)

Please visit www.smoothieking.com for more information on the new offerings.

ABOUT SMOOTHIE KING FRANCHISES, INC.

Smoothie King Franchises, Inc., the original U.S. smoothie franchise, is a privately held, Dallas-based company with more than 1,200 units nationwide. It was founded in 1973 with the mission to help others achieve better health in a delicious way through smoothies.

Today, with over 50 years focused on making nutrition delicious and guided by a vision to make the world a better place by nourishing healthy habits, Smoothie King continues to design each smoothie from the ground up, working with nutritional experts to balance nutrients and flavor. In April 2023, Smoothie King expanded beyond smoothies with the launch of Smoothie Bowls. In 2025, the brand introduced its Power Eats Menu, its first nationwide rollout of food items, which earned Nation's Restaurant News' MenuMasters Healthful Innovation award in 2026. Smoothie King also offers retail products that include sports beverages, energy bars, vitamins, supplements, and more.

Repeatedly recognized as a top franchise opportunity, Smoothie King was recently ranked #17 in Entrepreneur Magazine's highly competitive "Franchise 500" ranking for 2026, as well as #11 in Entrepreneur's 2025 Top Brands for Multi-Unit Owners and #11 in its 2025 Top Franchises for Veterans feature. Smoothie King was also included in the 2025 Fast Casual Top 100 Movers & Shakers list, Technomic's Top 500 Chains and Franchise Times 2025 Top 400.

Press Contact:

ALISON BROD MARKETING + COMMUNICATIONS

[email protected]

SOURCE Smoothie King