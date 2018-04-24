Smoothie King Creates 'Daily Warrior' Smoothie In Collaboration With The American Cancer Society

Smoothie King food scientists, with input from American Cancer Society nutritionists, developed a great-tasting smoothie to deliver a high level of calories and important nutrients for overall health. The Daily Warrior smoothie, when added to an individual's diet, helps support those caloric goals. American Cancer Society nutritional guidelines call for a healthy diet with an emphasis on fruits, vegetables and whole grains.

"The Daily Warrior is one of our 'Smoothies With A Purpose,' conveniently and deliciously helping deliver important nutrients for overall health, including protein, fiber, calcium, iron and potassium, but with a higher caloric value, which makes it a great addition to a diet for people who struggle to maintain or increase their weight regardless of the reason," said Mitchell Grittman, food scientist for Smoothie King. "It goes back to the company's mission since 1973, when our founder experimented with different blends of real fruit and nutrients to help others support their health goals in a delicious way. We continue to inspire people to lead healthy and active lifestyles through our purpose blends and Cleaner Blending initiative."

The 20-ounce, 660-calorie smoothie is made with bananas, wild blueberries, dates, peanut butter, organic spinach, almonds, blueberry juice blend and stevia plant-based sweetener. It has 31 grams of fat, 15 grams of fiber, 16 grams of protein and, true to Smoothie King's Cleaner Blending initiative, has no added sugar, trans fat, high fructose corn syrup, hydrogenated oils or gluten.

"The American Cancer Society attacks cancer from every angle, and this collaboration is an innovative, hands-on way to meet the needs of our most important audience – those facing cancer directly," said American Cancer Society Chief Development and Marketing Officer Sharon Byers. "We're also inspired by the Smoothie King backstory, because that same desire to help people led to the formation of ACS 105 years ago."

For more information on the new smoothie, the Cleaner Blending initiative, and Smoothie King's mission to inspire people to live healthy and active lifestyles, go to www.smoothieking.com.

About Smoothie King Franchises, Inc.

Smoothie King Franchises, Inc., the original U.S. smoothie franchise, is a privately held, New Orleans-area-based franchise company with more than 900 units worldwide. It was founded in 1973 by Steve Kuhnau, whose mission was to help others achieve better health in a tasty way, and today, it continues its "Smoothies With A Purpose" mission through its Cleaner Blending initiative that focuses on better ingredients including more whole fruits and vegetables. The franchise is currently ranked No. 1 by Entrepreneur magazine in the juice bar category for the 25th year and No. 35 overall on the 2017 Franchise 500 list, and also offers retail products that include sports beverages, energy bars, vitamins, supplements and more. Visit www.smoothieking.com or www.smoothiekingfranchise.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SmoothieKing and Instagram at www.instagram.com/SmoothieKing.

About the American Cancer Society

The American Cancer Society is a global grassroots force of 1.5 million volunteers dedicated to saving lives, celebrating lives and leading the fight for a world without cancer. From breakthrough research to free lodging near treatment, a 24/7/365 live helpline, free rides to treatment, and convening powerful activists to create awareness and impact, the Society is attacking cancer from every angle. For more information, including nutrition and physical activity guidelines for cancer survivors, go to www.cancer.org.

