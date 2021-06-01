Smoothie King Debuts Two New Watermelon Smoothies Just in Time for Summer

Three-time gold medal gymnast Gabby Douglas is partnering with the brand to get guests excited about the Hydration Watermelon smoothie. A hit when it first debuted last summer, the smoothie is back this year with even more of the fresh watermelon flavor guests crave. A refreshing blend of watermelon juice, coconut water and strawberries along with Smoothie King's proprietary electrolyte blend makes it the perfect way to cool down and rehydrate after a tough workout or summer activity. In fact, the Hydration Watermelon smoothie has more electrolytes than some of the leading sports drinks!

Gabby Douglas, a long-time Smoothie King fan, is excited to partner with the brand on the return of the Hydration Watermelon smoothie and to add it to her own fitness routine.

"I absolutely love exercising outdoors, whether that's doing intervals in my backyard, taking a run around the neighborhood or going on a hike to reconnect with nature," said Douglas. "That first sip of a Hydration Watermelon smoothie after a tough outdoor workout is a total game changer – it's just what I need to cool down and replenish some of the electrolytes I lost in sweat, especially on hot summer days."

In addition to Hydration Watermelon, Smoothie King is also introducing the new Watermelon X-Treme® – another refreshing, clean-ingredient summer option that celebrates the fresh taste of watermelon.

"We know our guests love sipping on watermelon smoothies as the weather warms up, and we wanted to celebrate that quintessential summertime fruit even more this year," said Rebecca Miller, Chief Marketing Officer of Smoothie King. "That's why we brought back our Hydration Watermelon smoothie so our guests can rehydrate after summer workouts in the most delicious way possible, and added Watermelon X-Treme® as another tasty way to cool down."

And here's the best part: from June 1 to June 3, guests can visit https://www.smoothieking.com/watermelon and enter their favorite summer activity to get a free 12oz. watermelon smoothie of their choice, redeemable through June 7 with Smoothie King's Healthy Rewards app!

Both watermelon smoothies are made without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives and, starting today, are available in all Smoothie King locations nationwide. For more nutrition and ingredient information or to find a nearby location, visit www.smoothieking.com or download the Healthy Rewards App, available on the App Store and Google Play.

About Smoothie King Franchises, Inc.

Smoothie King Franchises, Inc., the original U.S. smoothie franchise, is a privately held, Dallas-based franchise company with more than 1,000 units worldwide. It was founded in 1973 with the mission to help others achieve better health in a delicious way through smoothies.

Today, it continues its mission to inspire a healthy and active lifestyle through its Clean Blends™ initiative, which focuses on great-tasting smoothies with more whole fruits and vegetables while removing artificial flavors, colors and preservatives and added sugars in many of its blends.

Smoothie King extends its vision to be an integral part of every health and fitness journey through partnerships with the Challenged Athletes Foundation® and the Smoothie King Center. The franchise is currently ranked No. 1 by Entrepreneur magazine in the juice bar category for the 29th consecutive year, ranked No.14 overall on the "2020 Franchise 500" list and debuted on the "Inc. 5000" list in 2018. The company also offers retail products that include sports beverages, energy bars, vitamins, supplements and more. For franchising opportunities, visit smoothiekingfranchise.com.

For more information, visit smoothieking.com and follow Smoothie King on Facebook and Instagram.

