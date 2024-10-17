Smoothie King Expands Presence in Colorado with New Openings and Franchise Opportunities

Brand set to increase presence in Colorado by nearly 60% with new stores and franchise

DALLAS, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Smoothie King, the world's largest smoothie brand and the first health and fitness fast-casual brand of its kind, today announced its continued expansion in Colorado with two new store openings and six new store commitments within the state. This expansion follows the brand's recent growth in Colorado, where five new Smoothie King locations were opened in 2023.

The first of the two new franchise-owned stores opened earlier this fall in Longmont, Colorado, located at 1020 Ken Pratt Blvd, Suite D. The second store is slated to open on Monday, October 14, in Glendale, Colorado, at 1154 S Colorado Blvd. Both locations are within the Denver DMA, a key market for the brand.

Smoothie King's presence in Colorado previously included 14 stores. With the addition of these two new locations and six future openings, the brand will increase its presence in the state by nearly 60%. The six future stores are expected to open over the next three years in Lafayette, Highlands Ranch, Wheat Ridge, Lakewood, Englewood, and Parker, further expanding Smoothie King's footprint throughout the Denver area.

"We are thrilled to expand our footprint not only in the Denver area—a key market for Smoothie King—but more broadly throughout Colorado, a state where we still have plenty of growth opportunity for new and existing franchisees," said Chris Bremer, Chief Development Officer at Smoothie King. "We're proud to show up in so many of Colorado's communities, that like Smoothie King, are passionate about living healthy and active lifestyles."

Smoothie King offers Coloradans a wide selection of nutritious and delicious smoothies and beverages designed to optimize wellness routines. The brand is committed to its long-standing Clean Blends Promise, ensuring a strict No-No list of over 75 prohibited ingredients. At Smoothie King, guests will only find smoothies and smoothie bowls made with whole fruits and organic vegetables, without artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives. Many blends contain zero grams of added sugar, aligning with the brand's mission to inspire healthy and active lifestyles.

Smoothie King is actively seeking franchisees to join its expanding network in Colorado, with 64 trade areas currently available for development. The alignment between Colorado's health-focused lifestyle and Smoothie King's nutritious offerings presents a strong opportunity for passionate entrepreneurs to enter this thriving market.

For more information about Smoothie King and franchise opportunities, visit www.smoothiekingfranchise.com.

About Smoothie King Franchises, Inc.

Smoothie King Franchises, Inc., the original U.S. smoothie franchise, is a privately held, Dallas-based company with more than 1,200 units nationwide. It was founded in 1973 with the mission to help others achieve better health in a delicious way through smoothies.

Today, it continues its mission to inspire a healthy and active lifestyle through its Clean Blends initiative, which focuses on great-tasting smoothies with more whole fruits and vegetables while removing artificial flavors, colors, preservatives, and added sugars in many of its blends. In April 2023, Smoothie King launched Smoothie Bowls, topped with whole fresh fruit and premium Purely Elizabeth™ granola, made with wholesome ingredients, non-GMO fruits, and packed with flavor and nutrients. Smoothie King also offers retail products that include sports beverages, energy bars, vitamins, supplements, and more.

Repeatedly recognized as a top franchise opportunity, Smoothie King was recently ranked #11 in Entrepreneur's 2024 Top Brands for Multi-Unit Owners, selected as one of the 16 Best Restaurant Franchising Deals for 2024 by QSR Magazine, and recognized in QSR Magazine's QSR 50 ranking as one of the Top 50 Fast-Food Chains by Sales. The brand was also featured in the top 100 of Restaurant Business's and Nation's Restaurant News' 2023 Top 500 lists and named the No. 1 most beloved limited-service brand among millennials in Technomic's "2023 America's Favorite Chains" study. Additionally, Smoothie King was ranked No. 15 in Entrepreneur magazine's highly competitive "Franchise 500" ranking of top franchise brands.

