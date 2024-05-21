SMOOTHIE KING LAUNCHES FIRST DRINK SERVED OVER ICE--SK REFRESHERS -- LAUNCHING THE BRAND INTO A NEW BEVERAGE CATEGORY

Select Purchases of Smoothie King Refreshers Come with a $50 ResortPass Credit to Stay Refreshed Poolside All Summer Long

DALLAS, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Smoothie King, the world leader in smoothie innovation, today launched a new beverage category, SK Refreshers, a line of iced-cold, lightly caffeinated fresh fruit beverages. Following successful market tests in late 2023 and February 2024, SK Refreshers join menus nationwide as the brand's first-ever beverage served over ice. The launch also marks the first permanent menu layer for Smoothie King since the launch of Smoothie Bowls in April 2023.

SK Refreshers pack a punch with ice-cold blends of real fruits and juice, plus Vitamin A and E antioxidants. Available in Pineapple Mango and Strawberry Guava, each flavor also comes in a lemonade version for an extra burst of sweetness. Naturally caffeinated with green coffee beans, SK Refreshers offer real energy without artificial flavors or preservatives and contain 10g or less of added sugar per 20oz serving.

"We're declaring it's a 'no bummer summer' with our summertime drink line-up that offers a burst of flavor with SK Refreshers and Lemonade Smoothies," said Marianne Radley, Chief Marketing Officer at Smoothie King. "Our SK Refreshers are made with real fruit, contain no artificial flavors or preservatives, and seriously taste like summer in a cup."

In addition to the new beverage innovation, Smoothie King is partnering with hotel day access booking platform ResortPass to keep you refreshed all summer. With temperatures rising and summer approaching, staying cool can be a challenge without a pool, and ResortPass makes it easy to spend the day poolside at a hotel or resort near you. To celebrate the launch of SK Refreshers, Smoothie King is offering a free $50 ResortPass credit to select guests with the purchase of a SK Refresher™. Simply upload a valid SK Refresher™ receipt from Smoothie King to SKStayRefreshed.com to be entered for a chance to redeem a voucher to book a hotel day-pass for pool access without paying a nightly room fee. Hurry, as the number of passes is limited*.

Smoothie King's summer beverage lineup also includes the return of Lemonade Smoothies, available in stores starting today. This year the limited-time-only Lemonade Smoothie offering will be available in two new flavors, Blueberry and Raspberry, and the fan-favorite Watermelon flavor returns the menu – all perfectly blended with real fruit and real juice.

For more information about Smoothie King and it's summer lineup, please visit www.smoothieking.com .

*See Official Rules on SKStayRefreshed.com.

About Smoothie King

Smoothie King, the original U.S. smoothie franchise—founded in 1973—is a privately held, Dallas-based company with more than 1200 units worldwide.

The brand is committed to its mission to inspire a healthy and active lifestyle through its Clean Blends initiative, which focuses on providing great-tasting smoothies with more whole fruits and vegetables while removing artificial flavors, colors and preservatives and added sugars in many of its blends. In April 2023, Smoothie King launched Smoothie Bowls, topped with whole fresh fruit and premium Purely Elizabeth™ granola, made with wholesome ingredients, non-GMO fruits and packed with flavor and nutrients. Smoothie King also offers retail products that include sports beverages, energy bars, vitamins, supplements and more.

Repeatedly recognized as a top franchise opportunity, Smoothie King was recently featured in the top 100 of Restaurant Business's and Nation's Restaurant News' 2023 Top 500 lists. The brand was also just named the No. 1 most beloved limited-service brand among millennials in Technomic's "2023 America's Favorite Chains" study, and recently ranked No. 15 in Entrepreneur magazine's highly competitive "Franchise 500" ranking of the top franchise brands. To order, go to SmoothieKing.com ; for franchising opportunities, head to SmoothieKingFranchise.com .

About ResortPass

ResortPass is leading the rise of the day guest. In just three clicks, ResortPass lets you book day access to luxury hotel amenities, including pools, spas, rooms, and fitness facilities. Whether you're in need of some R&R in your hometown, a luxury place to spend the day while traveling, or a beautiful location to work from, ResortPass has over 1,300 top luxury hotel partners around the US and beyond. For more information, visit https://www.resortpass.com/ .

