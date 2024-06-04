SMOOTHIE KING SET TO ENTER GRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN MARKET; BRAND APPOINTS NEW REAL ESTATE VICE PRESIDENT

Six units slated to open in the Grand Rapids DMA furthers brand's development growth path for 2024

DALLAS, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Smoothie King, the world's largest smoothie brand and the first health and fitness fast casual brand of its kind, proudly announced it will open stores in the Grand Rapids, Michigan market for the first time ever. Smoothie King has signed development agreements for six units set to open in the DMA starting early 2025, furthering the brand's 2024 development growth goal of 100 new store openings for the year.

The six multi-unit agreements are with OM Group, a leading franchise organization currently developing several Smoothie King stores in additional key markets across the country. The franchise owners, Amit Patel, Kalpesh Patel and Amanda Ristic will develop these new stores all within the Grand Rapids DMA, including the areas of Grand Rapids, Kentwood, Wyoming, Holland, Grand Haven and Muskegon.

"We love showing up in a new market in a big way and bringing our brand of nutritious, delicious smoothies to new guests—and Grand Rapids is definitely no exception," said Chris Bremer, Chief Development Officer at Smoothie King. "The OM Group's passion for our brand and dedication to helping people live healthier lifestyles make them the ideal partner to help expand our presence across the Midwest. As existing franchisees, it's exciting to see OM Group further its investment in Smoothie King with these important new development agreements."

As Smoothie King continues to prioritize development and strong new unit growth, the brand has proudly welcomed Brian Olson as Vice President of Real Estate. Bringing a wealth of knowledge from over a decade of experience in the development and restaurant industry, Olson joined Smoothie King last month after three years in franchise sales with Carl's Jr. and Hardees parent company, CKE Restaurants, Inc. Olson will lead the Smoothie King real estate team as the driving force behind strategy, playing a pivotal part in shaping the future of the brand and enhancing its market presence.

Smoothie King prides itself on providing a compelling investment opportunity—highlighted by a lower cost model and simple operations—for passionate entrepreneurs interested in entering the restaurant industry as franchisees. Smoothie King is operated by over 500 franchisees across the country, guided by a business model that's been tested and perfected for over 50 years. As a result, the brand has repeatedly been recognized as a top franchise opportunity, having been featured in the top 100 of Restaurant Business' and Nation's Restaurant News' 2023 Top 500 lists.

All Smoothie King locations adhere to the brand's Clean Blends Promise, which prioritizes great-tasting smoothies with more whole fruits and vegetables while removing artificial flavors, colors and preservatives and added sugars in many of its blends. This commitment to blend a more nutritious smoothie from the bottom of the cup up is exemplified with Smoothie King's strict "No-No List" of ingredients prohibited from entering blends.

About Smoothie King Franchises, Inc.

Smoothie King, the original U.S. smoothie franchise—founded in 1973—is a privately held, Dallas-based company with more than 1200 units worldwide.

The brand is committed to its mission to inspire a healthy and active lifestyle through its Clean Blends initiative, which focuses on providing great-tasting smoothies with more whole fruits and vegetables while removing artificial flavors, colors and preservatives and added sugars in many of its blends. In April 2023, Smoothie King launched Smoothie Bowls, topped with whole fresh fruit and premium Purely Elizabeth™ granola, made with wholesome ingredients, non-GMO fruits and packed with flavor and nutrients. Smoothie King also offers retail products that include sports beverages, energy bars, vitamins, supplements and more.

Repeatedly recognized as a top franchise opportunity, Smoothie King was recently featured in the top 100 of Restaurant Business's and Nation's Restaurant News' 2023 Top 500 lists. The brand was also just named the No. 1 most beloved limited-service brand among millennials in Technomic's "2023 America's Favorite Chains" study, and recently ranked No. 15 in Entrepreneur magazine's highly competitive "Franchise 500" ranking of the top franchise brands. To order, go to SmoothieKing.com; for franchising opportunities, head to SmoothieKingFranchise.com.

