Smoothie King Launches New HIIT Fit Smoothies - a 40/30/30 Balance of Carbs, Protein and Fat that Fuels Recovery

DALLAS, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- High intensity interval classes are on fire1, showing no signs of slowing down in 2020, and Smoothie King just launched the perfect tool for recovery. New HIIT Fit smoothies contain an ideal balance of carbs, protein and fat with FITAID® + Paleo Protein to help nourish and replenish the body post workout.

HIIT Fit smoothies are balanced with the perfect combination of 40% carbohydrates, 30% protein and 30% fat, coupled with FITAID® + Paleo Protein to help with recovery. The new blends – Chocolate Cinnamon and Veggie Mango – are the first of their kind, masterfully created by our innovation team keeping the trending HIIT workouts and paleo lifestyle in mind. The smoothies are an on-the-go, wholesome and nutritious meal that helps fuel fitness and gives guests the ability to replenish and recover faster.

"We know our guests are paying attention to what their bodies need after intense workouts like HIIT but may have trouble meeting those needs quickly and conveniently," said Rebecca Miller, Chief Marketing Officer of Smoothie King. "We developed the HIIT Fit smoothies to provide everything needed to follow the 40/30/30 diet popular with HIIT enthusiasts with a carefully balanced mix of real ingredients and no artificial flavors or preservatives."

HIIT Fit smoothies are the perfect meal replacement to help guests Rule the Day® and stay on track with their healthy and active lifestyles. Smoothie King is always looking for ways to help guests attain their health and fitness goals, and with the new HIIT Fit smoothie being paleo friendly, made with whole fruits, organic vegetables and no syrups or added sugar.

The smoothies come in two delicious flavors:

Smoothie King® HIIT Fit Chocolate Cinnamon: 100% cocoa, almond butter, Califia Farms® Almond Milk, dates, bananas, cinnamon and FITAID® + Paleo Protein.

100% cocoa, almond butter, Califia Farms® Almond Milk, dates, bananas, cinnamon and FITAID® + Paleo Protein. Smoothie King® HIIT Fit Veggie Mango: organic spinach, mangoes, bananas, almonds and FITAID® + Paleo Protein.

FITAID® + Paleo Protein uses FITAID's proprietary supplement blend including BCAAs, turmeric, natural caffeine from green tea, plus other impactful ingredients like Glucosamine, Glutamine, B-complex, Quercetin, Biotin, electrolytes, CoQ10 & other vitamins to help with post-workout recovery.

HIIT Fit smoothies are available in all Smoothie King locations nationwide. For more nutritional and ingredient information or to find a nearby location, please go to www.smoothieking.com .

About Smoothie King Franchises, Inc.

Smoothie King Franchises, Inc., the original U.S. smoothie franchise, is a privately held, Dallas-based franchise company with more than 1,000 units worldwide. It was founded in 1973 with the mission to help others achieve better health in a delicious way through smoothies. Today, it continues its mission to inspire a healthy and active lifestyle through its Clean Blends™ initiative, which focuses on great-tasting smoothies with more whole fruits and vegetables while removing artificial flavors, colors and preservatives and added sugars in many of its blends. Smoothie King extends its vision to be an integral part of every health and fitness journey through partnerships with the Challenged Athletes Foundation® and the Smoothie King Center. The franchise is currently ranked No. 1 by Entrepreneur magazine in the juice bar category for the 28th consecutive year, ranked No. 22 overall on the "2019 Franchise 500" list and debuted on the "Inc. 5000" list in 2018. The company also offers retail products that include sports beverages, energy bars, vitamins, supplements and more. For franchising opportunities, visit smoothiekingfranchise.com . For more information, visit smoothieking.com and follow Smoothie King on Facebook and Instagram .

About LIFEAID® Beverage Co.

With a focus on great-tasting, wellness-enhancing and solutions-driven supplement products, LIFEAID Beverage Co. has become a trusted brand among health- and performance-conscious consumers. LIFEAID offers a range of "vitamins you'll actually enjoy drinking" including: FITAID, FITAID ZERO, FITAID RX, FITAID RX ZERO, FOCUSAID, PARTYAID, IMMUNITIYAID, LIFEAID, GOLFERAID and the newly launched LIFEAID CBD. The FITAID line is currently the #1 Post-Workout Recovery Drink in America as well as the Official Sponsor of the U.S. Spartan Race Series. Visit lifeaidbevco.com for more information.

Media Contact:

Isabella Karamol Sawyer

Isabella.Karamol@zenogroup.com

SOURCE Smoothie King

Related Links

http://www.smoothieking.com

