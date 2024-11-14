SMOOTHIE KING MARKS GROWTH MILESTONE WITH 1,200TH STORE OPENING AND RAPID EXPANSION IN CHICAGO MARKET

Brand celebrates historic growth with new openings in Texas and Across Illinois

DALLAS, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Smoothie King, the world's largest smoothie brand and the first health and fitness fast casual brand of its kind, today proudly announced the grand opening of its 1,200th domestic store in Roanoke, Texas. This historic event highlights the brand's continued growth and solidifies Smoothie King's commitment to bringing nutritious, delicious smoothies to more communities nationwide.

The new Roanoke store, located near Smoothie King's corporate headquarters in the greater Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, will celebrate with a grand opening event featuring a ribbon-cutting ceremony today, November 14, alongside guests and city officials from the local community. Guests will enjoy free smoothies, exciting prizes, and Smoothie King branded tumblers for the first 100 guests.

In addition to celebrating the Roanoke opening, Smoothie King is accelerating its expansion in the Chicago area—one of its fastest-growing markets—with 10 new locations in various stages of development. This includes recent openings in Dekalb on October 14 and Chicago on November 4, an upcoming opening in Crest Hill slated for November 18, and four more stores slated for early 2025 in Huntley, Lansing, Oak Lawn, and Homer Glen. Additionally, Smoothie King has secured commitments for three more Illinois locations, including two in Chicago and one in Ottawa, reinforcing the company's dedication to bringing nutritious smoothies to more communities across the region.

"Reaching the 1,200th store milestone at this beautiful new location in Roanoke is especially meaningful given our brand's presence in DFW—including our corporate headquarters and over 80 Smoothie King locations across the metroplex," said Chris Bremer, Chief Development Officer at Smoothie King. "Additionally, our rapid expansion in the Chicago area brings our nutritious, delicious smoothies to even more neighborhoods to support healthier lifestyles for our guests across the city."

Smoothie King's Clean Blends initiative prioritizes whole fruits and vegetables while eliminating a "No-No List" of over 70 ingredients, including artificial flavors, colors, preservatives, and added sugars from many of its smoothies.

The brand's growth in Illinois and Texas reflects the company's strategic expansion plan to meet increasing consumer demand for nutritious meal options across the country. For more information about Smoothie King and franchise opportunities, visit www.smoothiekingfranchise.com.

