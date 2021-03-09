Smoothie King Partners with Gabby Douglas to Announce New Stretch & Flex™ Smoothies

"I'm always looking for better ways to take care of my body on and off the mat, and I've been a big fan of Smoothie King for a while now," said three-time gold medalist Gabby Douglas. "I'm so excited to work with Smoothie King this year to inspire others to be and feel their best, they are truly a partner that aligns with my commitment to excellence and quality."

The new Stretch & Flex™ smoothies are available in Tart Cherry or Pineapple Kale and feature Smoothie King's new Joint Health Enhancer with Collagen - a proprietary blend of type II collagen that, with daily use, helps increase joint flexibility and mobility and can reduce joint soreness during and after exercise. "When I found out about the new line of flexibility-focused smoothies made with collagen, I knew they would become a staple in my fitness routine," Douglas said.

"We knew our guests were looking for a smoothie blended specifically for people who love yoga, dance, gymnastics and any activity requiring flexibility," said Rebecca Miller, Chief Marketing Officer of Smoothie King. "Our new Stretch & Flex™ smoothies with collagen make us the first to offer a smoothie made with this distinct purpose in mind, and we're excited to partner with Gabby Douglas to inspire guests to keep moving - literally and figuratively - toward their fitness goals."

In addition to Joint Health Enhancer with Collagen, Stretch & Flex™ smoothies are blended with clean ingredients including tart cherries or pineapple and organic kale, bananas, coconut water, dates, and Sunwarrior® organic plant-based protein. They contain no added sugar and are an excellent source of vitamin C (to support a healthy immune system), protein, fiber, vitamin D and more. Like all Smoothie King blends, they have no artificial colors, flavors or preservatives.

To celebrate the launch, Smoothie King Healthy Rewards members (new and existing) can claim a free 12 oz. Stretch & Flex™ smoothie in either flavor between March 9 and March 11, 2021. As a bonus, Gabby Douglas is personally autographing 15 pieces of Smoothie King swag, and anyone who redeems the free smoothie sample is automatically entered to win one of the autographed prizes (yoga mats, backpacks and more) and a $100 Smoothie King gift card!*

Starting today, Stretch & Flex™ smoothies are available in all Smoothie King locations nationwide. For more nutrition and ingredient information or to find a nearby location, visit www.smoothieking.com or download the Healthy Rewards App, available on the App Store and Google Play.

About Smoothie King Franchises, Inc.

Smoothie King Franchises, Inc., the original U.S. smoothie franchise, is a privately held, Dallas-based franchise company with more than 1,300 units worldwide. It was founded in 1973 with the mission to help others achieve better health in a delicious way through smoothies.

Today, it continues its mission to inspire a healthy and active lifestyle through its Clean Blends™ initiative, which focuses on great-tasting smoothies with more whole fruits and vegetables while removing artificial flavors, colors and preservatives and added sugars in many of its blends.

Smoothie King extends its vision to be an integral part of every health and fitness journey through partnerships with the Challenged Athletes Foundation® and the Smoothie King Center. The franchise is currently ranked No. 1 by Entrepreneur magazine in the juice bar category for the 29th consecutive year, ranked No.19 overall on the "2021 Franchise 500" list and debuted on the "Inc. 5000" list in 2018. The company also offers retail products that include sports beverages, energy bars, vitamins, supplements and more. For franchising opportunities, visit smoothiekingfranchise.com.

For more information, visit smoothieking.com and follow Smoothie King on Facebook and Instagram.

*NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. / D.C., age 18+. Void outside the 50 U.S./D.C. and where prohibited. Sweepstakes starts at 12:00:01 AM ET on 3/09/21; ends at 11:59:59 PM ET on 3/11/21. To enter, download the Smoothie King Healthy Rewards app and visit a participating Smoothie King location to obtain a free sample of the Stretch and Flex smoothie or, visit https://www.smoothieking.com/giveaway/rules for instructions on how to enter on Twitter or Instagram. Total ARV of all prizes: $2,130. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. For full Official Rules, visit https://www.smoothieking.com/giveaway/rules. Sponsor: Smoothie King Franchises, Inc., 9797 Rombauer Road, Suite 150 Dallas, TX 75019.

