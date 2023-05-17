Smoothie King Reaches One Million Smoothie Bowls Sold in Just Six Weeks

World's Largest Smoothie Brand Surprises Millionth Smoothie Bowl Purchaser with Free Smoothie Bowls for a Year and Cool Smoothie King Swag

DALLAS, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Smoothie King, the world's largest smoothie chain, today announced it has sold one million Smoothie Bowls since the product's menu debut on April 4. To celebrate, the brand surprised a lucky guest who purchased the millionth Smoothie Bowl with free Smoothie Bowls for a year and Smoothie King gear. The purchase was made by Josi Duncan and occurred at the Smoothie King located at 4140 S Noland Road in Independence, Missouri on Tuesday.  

"It was such an honor to surprise our lucky "millionth bowl" guest this week in Greater Kansas City. Our Smoothie Bowl launch has been incredibly successful, and I could not have imagined a better response," said Wan Kim, CEO of Smoothie King. "We know today's consumers are looking for more nutritious meal and snack options that fuel their busy day. Our Smoothie Bowls do just that, delivering great premium ingredients and unbelievably great flavor in every bite," he continued. "We're looking forward to selling the next million bowls."

Following Smoothie King's launch of Smoothie Bowls, the brand became the country's largest smoothie bowl destination. Featuring premium ingredients that stay true to the brand's Clean Blends promise, Smoothie Bowls provide guests a delicious meal option that fits into their busy lifestyles without compromising on flavor. 

"I really love the PB Swizzle smoothie bowl, and usually grab one on the way to work," said Ms. Duncan. "It tastes so good and it gives me a great boost to start my day," she continued. "I can't believe this just happened. You guys really made my day!"

With six delicious recipes, each bowl boasts nutrient-dense bases of superfoods açaí or pitaya, packed with antioxidants and vitamins, and wholesome toppings, including non-GMO fresh fruits, dried goji berries, honey, and Purely Elizabeth® granola.

Smoothie Bowls are available at stores nationwide and can be purchased in-store, at the drive-thru or through the Smoothie King app.

For information about Smoothie Bowls and store locations, please visit www.smoothieking.com.

For information about franchise opportunities, please visit www.smoothiekingfranchise.com.

