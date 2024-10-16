SMOOTHIE KING REPORTS Q3 2024 GROWTH WITH 38 NEW STORE COMMITMENTS AND 28 NEW STORE OPENINGS, MARKING HIGHEST NUMBER OF OPENINGS IN SIX YEARS

This quarter marks the entry of the business into two new states – New Hampshire and Delaware, a Colorado expansion, and first new Austin store in three years

DALLAS, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Smoothie King, the world's largest smoothie brand and the first health and fitness fast casual brand of its kind, today announced its Q3 business update. The brand reported 38 new store commitments and 28 new store openings across 16 states in Q3 2024, marking the highest number of store openings in a single quarter in six years and the second-highest in its history.

Smoothie King's Clean Blends initiative prioritizes whole fruits and vegetables while eliminating a "No-No List" of over 70 ingredients, including artificial flavors, colors, preservatives, and added sugars from its smoothies.

Key milestones this quarter included expansions into two new states, the grand opening of a new Austin, TX location—the first in the area in three years—a flagship store opening at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, and the opening of two new stores in Colorado as part of a broader expansion plan for the state. Additionally, Smoothie King launched its new Coconut Bowls nationwide, further enhancing its popular Smoothie Bowl lineup.

The 28 new store openings in Q3 included strategic locations like the high-traffic Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, as well as Smoothie King's introduction in New Hampshire and Delaware . The brand's development pipeline expanded with 38 new store commitments across 12 states, with nearly 70% of the year's growth driven by existing franchisees—a testament to the ongoing confidence in Smoothie King's business model and its commitment to supporting franchisee success.

Smoothie King is also expanding rapidly in Colorado, with two new stores and six additional store commitments in the state. The first store opened earlier this fall in Longmont, Colorado (1020 Ken Pratt Blvd, Suite D), and a second store that just opened this week in Glendale (1154 S Colorado Blvd). These two locations are part of a larger growth initiative that will see six more stores open in the Denver DMA over the next three years, expanding Smoothie King's footprint in Colorado by nearly 60%.

Smoothie King celebrated the opening of its new Austin location on August 24th with a grand opening event, featuring giveaways, free smoothies, and a limited time "Burnt Orange Oasis Smoothie" available exclusively for University of Texas at Austin students. The new store, located at 7710 N FM 620, marks the beginning of Smoothie King's expansion in the Austin area, with three additional stores currently under development.

In Q3, Smoothie King also received several development and business accolades, reflecting the brand's ongoing leadership in the industry. Smoothie King ranked #11 in Entrepreneur's 2024 Top Brands for Multi-Unit Owners, was selected as one of the 16 Best Restaurant Franchising Deals for 2024 by QSR Magazine and was recognized in QSR Magazine's 2024 QSR 50 ranking as one of the Top 50 Fast-Food Chains by Sales.

"Our Q3 results reflect our focused approach to growth and expansion," said Chris Bremer, Chief Development Officer at Smoothie King. "With 28 new stores opened and 38 new commitments secured, we're seeing strong momentum across the country. Franchisees are reinvesting in the brand, and we're breaking into new markets, positioning ourselves for continued success into the next quarter and beyond."

In Q3, Smoothie King introduced a new addition to its popular Smoothie Bowl lineup with the launch of Coconut Bowls. The plant-based, gluten-free, and dairy-free bowls debuted at participating Smoothie King locations nationwide in August 2024. Crafted with real fruits and topped with premium Purely Elizabeth® granola, Coconut Bowls offer a refreshing post-workout reward that combines great taste with nutrition. For more information about Smoothie King and franchise opportunities, visit www.smoothiekingfranchise.com.

About Smoothie King Franchises, Inc.

Smoothie King Franchises, Inc., the original U.S. smoothie franchise, is a privately held, Dallas-based company with nearly 1,200 units nationwide. It was founded in 1973 with the mission to help others achieve better health in a delicious way through smoothies.

Today, it continues its mission to inspire a healthy and active lifestyle through its Clean Blends initiative, which focuses on great-tasting smoothies with more whole fruits and vegetables while removing artificial flavors, colors, preservatives, and added sugars in many of its blends. In April 2023, Smoothie King launched Smoothie Bowls, topped with whole fresh fruit and premium Purely Elizabeth™ granola, made with wholesome ingredients, non-GMO fruits, and packed with flavor and nutrients. Smoothie King also offers retail products that include sports beverages, energy bars, vitamins, supplements, and more.

Repeatedly recognized as a top franchise opportunity, Smoothie King was recently ranked #11 in Entrepreneur's 2024 Top Brands for Multi-Unit Owners, selected as one of the 16 Best Restaurant Franchising Deals for 2024 by QSR Magazine, and recognized in QSR Magazine's QSR 50 ranking as one of the Top 50 Fast-Food Chains by Sales. The brand was also featured in the top 100 of Restaurant Business's and Nation's Restaurant News' 2023 Top 500 lists and named the No. 1 most beloved limited-service brand among millennials in Technomic's "2023 America's Favorite Chains" study. Additionally, Smoothie King was ranked No. 15 in Entrepreneur magazine's highly competitive "Franchise 500" ranking of top franchise brands.

