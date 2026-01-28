Smoothie King Reports Strong 2025 with 74 New Store Openings and Forecasts 90+ Locations in 2026

Brand Introduces Targeted Growth Incentives, New Menu Items and Platforms, and Operational Enhancements to Set the Stage for Accelerated Expansion

DALLAS, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Smoothie King, the world's leading smoothie brand with a vision to make the world a better place by nourishing healthy habits, closed out a strong 2025, accelerating its store development, expanding its menu and positioning the brand for sustained growth in the years ahead.

In the fourth quarter of 2025, Smoothie King opened 19 new locations and secured 23 new franchise commitments, reflecting increased demand from entrepreneurs and reinforcing the brand's strength across both established and emerging markets.

In 2025, Smoothie King opened 74 new stores and signed 101 franchise commitments, with development spanning 47 unique DMAs nationwide. The brand entered into two new states, Utah and Minnesota, and continued to diversify its footprint through non-traditional development, including a newly signed location at Joint Base Andrews.

Looking ahead, Smoothie King is forecasting 90+ new store openings in 2026, supported by a strong development pipeline, expanding market opportunities, and disciplined system-wide investments designed to support franchisee success.

To further enable ongoing growth, Smoothie King is kicking off 2026 with a targeted franchisee incentive program spanning select markets (AR, AZ, CO, IL, MA, MI, MN, NM, OK, PA, UT, VA, WI). Through this program, the brand is offering financial incentives to growth-minded franchisees, designed to accelerate brand awareness and density in these markets.

In addition to its unit growth plan, Smoothie King is doubling down on its product innovation pipeline, launching new, delicious smoothies and bowls while expanding its food offerings. Building on the successful launch of its toast lineup, the brand is rolling out ovens across the system to support broader food expansion. To support these initiatives, Smoothie King has introduced enhanced technology systems to streamline operations and elevate the guest and team member experience.

"Our 2025 results reflect both the strength of the Smoothie King brand and the confidence franchisees continue to place in our system," said Gavin Felder, President and Chief Financial Officer of Smoothie King. "As we look ahead to 2026, we're excited to build on this momentum by bringing a range of incredible new products to nourish our guests' healthy habits and making it easier for our franchisees to open, operate, and grow their businesses."

For more information about Smoothie King and franchise opportunities, visit www.smoothiekingfranchise.com.

ABOUT SMOOTHIE KING FRANCHISES, INC.

Smoothie King Franchises, Inc., the original U.S. smoothie franchise, is a privately held, Dallas-based company with more than 1,200 units nationwide. With 50 years of expertise, Smoothie King approaches smoothies differently, creating delicious, nutritious recipes that set the brand apart.

Smoothie King does the nutritional work so you don't have to. Each recipe is designed from the ground up by the brand's in-house team of nutritional experts to balance nutrients and flavor. Their rigorous development process allows them to create smoothie options that provide nutritional benefits and taste delicious. Through its Clean Blends initiative, Smoothie King focuses on great-tasting smoothies that are made with GMO-free fruits and organic vegetables and no artificial flavors, colors, preservatives. In April 2023, Smoothie King launched Smoothie Bowls, topped with whole fresh fruit and premium Purely Elizabeth™ granola, made with wholesome ingredients, non-GMO fruits, and packed with flavor and nutrients. In 2025, Smoothie King introduced the Power Eats Menu, marking the brand's first nationwide addition of food items. Smoothie King also offers retail products that include sports beverages, energy bars, vitamins, supplements, and more.

Repeatedly recognized as a top franchise opportunity, Smoothie King was recently ranked #17 in Entrepreneur Magazine's highly competitive "Franchise 500" ranking for 2026, as well as #11 in Entrepreneur's 2025 Top Brands for Multi-Unit Owners and #11 in its 2025 Top Franchises for Veterans feature. Smoothie King was also included in the 2025 Fast Casual Top 100 Movers & Shakers list, Technomic's Top 500 Chains and Franchise Times 2025 Top 400.

