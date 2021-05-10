Smoothie King Signs Multi-Year Deal as the Official Smoothie of the Dallas Cowboys

DALLAS, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Smoothie King is now the Official Smoothie of the Dallas Cowboys as part of new, seven-year partnership that kicked off April 29, 2021. Together, the Dallas-based smoothie company and NFL franchise will inspire football and fitness fans alike to Rule The Day™.

A health and fitness brand at its core, Smoothie King offers a variety of purpose-driven smoothies made with whole fruits and organic veggies to fuel everyday performance for Cowboys fans nationwide, including a category of Get Fit blends made specifically to support fitness goals. With an estimated 1.2 million Cowboys fans in Texas drinking a smoothie at least once a month,* this is the perfect partnership to help this passionate group of fitness-minded fans reach their health and fitness goals.

"We are huge Cowboys fans here at Smoothie King, in part because we share a deep connection to the Dallas community and Texas is one of our largest markets," said Wan Kim, CEO of Smoothie King. "We also admire the way the organization supports the health and fitness goals of their fans across the entire country the same way we support our fans at Smoothie King."

As part of this partnership, Smoothie King will work closely with the Dallas Cowboys' on-staff nutritionists to develop a custom-blended smoothie that helps maximize performance for Cowboys fans and Smoothie King guests to enjoy.

"Smoothie King shares our commitment to health and excellence, so this partnership is an exciting endeavor for us and we're looking forward to all we can accomplish together to promote the health of our Dallas Cowboys fans across the globe while also supporting the Dallas/Ft. Worth community," said Jerry Jones Jr., Executive Vice President of the Dallas Cowboys.

To find more information about Smoothie King or find a location near you, visit www.smoothieking.com or download the Healthy Rewards App, available on the App Store and Google Play.

*Source: YouGov Profiles 2019

About Smoothie King Franchises, Inc.

Smoothie King Franchises, Inc., the original U.S. smoothie franchise, is a privately held, Dallas-based franchise company with more than 1,000 units worldwide. It was founded in 1973 with the mission to help others achieve better health in a delicious way through smoothies.

Today, it continues its mission to inspire a healthy and active lifestyle through its Clean Blends™ initiative, which focuses on great-tasting smoothies with more whole fruits and vegetables while removing artificial flavors, colors and preservatives and added sugars in many of its blends.

Smoothie King extends its vision to be an integral part of every health and fitness journey through partnerships with the Challenged Athletes Foundation® and the Smoothie King Center. The franchise is currently ranked No. 1 by Entrepreneur magazine in the juice bar category for the 29th consecutive year, ranked No.14 overall on the "2020 Franchise 500" list and debuted on the "Inc. 5000" list in 2018. The company also offers retail products that include sports beverages, energy bars, vitamins, supplements and more. For franchising opportunities, visit smoothiekingfranchise.com.

For more information, visit smoothieking.com and follow Smoothie King on Facebook and Instagram.

