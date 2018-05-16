Smoothie King To Expand Into Michigan With 50 Locations Planned

Klebba comes most recently from franchise group Impact Fitness, which owns 22 Planet Fitness gyms in Michigan and Indiana. The team also focuses on bringing business to underserved communities, with a strong emphasis on attracting and developing local leaders.

"We are committed to making an active lifestyle attainable for people in our community, and we see a real need for an offering like Smoothie King," said Klebba. "We were attracted to the Smoothie King brand because its mission to inspire people to live healthy, active lifestyles is perfectly aligned with ours, and we fell in love with the brand and the people."

The 50-store development agreement further fuels Smoothie King's expansion. Already the fastest-growing chain in its category, Smoothie King expects to open 150 new locations in 2018, the most it has ever opened in the U.S. in a single year.

Smoothie King CEO Wan Kim credits the company's continued growth to its Cleaner Blending initiative and its ongoing focus on "Smoothies With A Purpose."

"Attracting franchisees like Christopher and his team is a real testament to our mission," said Kim. "The Impact Fitness team has supported tens of thousands of Michiganders in achieving an active and healthy lifestyle, and together, we're eager to further support the community's health goals by bringing Smoothie King to the area."

Smoothie King Franchises, Inc., the original U.S. smoothie franchise, is a privately held, New Orleans-area-based franchise company with more than 900 units worldwide. It was founded in 1973 by Steve Kuhnau, whose mission was to help others achieve better health through smoothies, and today, it continues its "Smoothies With A Purpose" mission through its Cleaner Blending initiative that focuses on better ingredients including whole fruits and vegetables. The franchise is currently ranked No. 1 by Entrepreneur magazine in the juice bar category for the 26th year and No. 35 overall on the 2017 Franchise 500 list. The company also offers retail products that include sports beverages, energy bars, vitamins, supplements and more. Visit www.smoothieking.com or www.smoothiekingfranchise.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SmoothieKing and Instagram at www.instagram.com/SmoothieKing.

