Smoothie King Accelerates Expansion in 2025: Forecasting 105 Store Openings, Continuing to Grow the Brand's Footprint Across the Country

DALLAS, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Smoothie King, the world's largest smoothie brand and the first health and fitness fast casual brand of its kind, today announced its 2024 business update and fourth quarter results, ending the year with remarkable expansion achievements and record-high store openings in December. With accelerated store openings, strong franchisee partnerships, and new market expansions, Smoothie King is well-positioned for continued success in 2025.

SMOOTHIE KING UNVEILS 2024 EXPANSION RESULTS: 84 TOTAL STORE OPENINGS NATIONWIDE, INCLUDING BRAND RECORD-HIGH 11 OPENINGS IN MONTH OF DECEMBER

In 2024, Smoothie King opened 84 new stores, surpassing its 2023 total of 81. This growth included signed agreements for new store openings across 24 states and 39 DMAs. The top-performing markets for franchise agreements included Indianapolis (15 agreements), Dallas-Fort Worth (10 agreements), and Atlanta (7 agreements). In a testament to the brand's strong franchisee relationships, 68% of agreements were signed by existing franchisees, showcasing their continued confidence in Smoothie King's mission and growth potential.

The fourth quarter alone saw the opening of 25 stores nationwide, including the brand's 1,200th domestic location, and continued expansion across Chicago – one of the brand's fastest-growing markets – with 10 new locations in various stages of development. Smoothie King ended the year on a high note by celebrating a record-breaking 11 store openings in December, marking the highest December monthly total in the brand's history.

"Our growth in 2024 reflects the incredible commitment of our franchisees and the strength of our brand. We're grateful to our franchise partners, team members, and loyal guests for making these milestones possible," said Chris Bremer, Chief Development Officer at Smoothie King. "We've set ambitious goals for 2025 that reflect our unwavering commitment to inspiring healthy and active lifestyles in communities across the country."

As Smoothie King looks to the future, the brand is setting its sights on an even bigger year in 2025, forecasting over 100 new store openings. Already, 26 new store commitments were signed in Q4 2024, including exciting multi-unit agreements in key markets such as Atlanta, Little Rock and South Bend. Additionally, Smoothie King is eyeing an expansion in Phoenix, AZ in 2025 as part of its strategic plan to grow its footprint across the Southwest, where the brand sees significant potential for additional development.

Smoothie King is continuing to further its mission to support healthy and active lifestyles in 2025 with delicious products made from whole fruits and organic vegetables. From offerings including the GLP-1 Support Menu that launched in October 2024, a new Personal Trainer Discount Program (Active Alliance) that just launched this month, to strategic partnerships including a new collaboration with Crunch Fitness, the brand is committed to supporting guests on their personal health and wellness journeys. The brand-new year-long partnership with Crunch Fitness kicks off this month, providing exclusive offers for both Crunch members and Smoothie King Healthy Rewards members, as well as other incentives and promotions across social, digital and in-gym platforms.

In 2024, Smoothie King continued to earn recognition for its achievements and franchisee satisfaction, earning spots on Franchise Business Review's Franchise Rock Stars of 2024 and QSR Magazine's 2024 QSR50 List. The brand was also recently featured in Entrepreneur magazine's highly competitive Franchise 500 list for 2025, ranking in the top 20 franchise brands for the sixth year in a row.

For more information about Smoothie King and franchise opportunities, visit www.smoothiekingfranchise.com.

About Smoothie King Franchises, Inc.

Smoothie King, the original U.S. smoothie franchise—founded in 1973—is a privately held, Dallas-based company with over 1,200 stores nationwide.

The brand is committed to its mission to inspire a healthy and active lifestyle through its Clean Blends initiative, which focuses on providing great-tasting smoothies with more whole fruits and vegetables while removing artificial flavors, colors and preservatives and added sugars in many of its blends. In April 2023, Smoothie King launched Smoothie Bowls, topped with whole fresh fruit and premium Purely Elizabeth™ granola, made with wholesome ingredients, non-GMO fruits and packed with flavor and nutrients. Smoothie King also offers retail products that include sports beverages, energy bars, vitamins, supplements and more.

Repeatedly recognized as a top franchise opportunity, Smoothie King was recently ranked #11 in Entrepreneur's 2024 Top Brands for Multi-Unit Owners, selected as one of the 16 Best Restaurant Franchising Deals for 2024 by QSR Magazine, and recognized in QSR Magazine's QSR 50 ranking as one of the Top 50 Fast-Food Chains by Sales. The brand was also featured in the top 100 of Technomic's annual America's Favorite Chains data, which resulted in ranking #8 in Nation's Restaurant News' "America's Favorite Chains" list, an analysis of Technomic's data.

Press Contact

ALISON BROD MARKETING + COMMUNICATIONS

[email protected]

SOURCE Smoothie King